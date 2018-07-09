TEAM SPOTLIGHT: First at the Firecracker

× Expand Submitted Photo Pictured is the Esprit 18U McCormick Team. Top row left to right, coach Beau McCormick, Caitlin Rodriguez, Taylor Vanausdall, Allison Beckmann, Mackenzie Kasarda, Grace Nichols, Caroline Keller and coach Andrea Rains. (Middle Row) Courtney Keller, Ellie Wessel, Morgan Moxey, Addison Rinderer and Jenna Harris. (Bottom front) coach Kierstyn McCormick.

The Esprit 18U McCormick Team finished first at the KAA Firecracker Bash in Kirkwood, Mo. on June 22-24.

They put together a record of 6-1 on the weekend, defeating Fury Gold (twice), MO Fury, Jeffco Express(twice), and Extreme Pride.

Members of the squad include, Caitlin Rodriguez, Taylor Vanausdall, Allison Beckmann, Mackenzie Kasarda, Grace Nichols, Caroline Keller, Courtney Keller, Ellie Wessel, Morgan Moxey, Addison Rinderer and Jenna Harris.

The team is coached by Beau McCormick, Kierstyn McCormick and Andrea Rains.