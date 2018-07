TEAM SPOTLIGHT: Runnerup at the Rumble

× Expand Submitted Photo Pictured is the Esprits 10U Macam Team. Pictured left to right: Top Row: assistant coach Rick Moss, Jordan Ealey, Ali, Brase, Allie Truetzchler, Rose Brainerd, Haleigh Sinclair and assistant coach Adam Sinclair. Bottom Row: Jilliam McAdams, Marley Fox, Karissa Ruyle, Kenadie Romero and head coach, Earl Macam. Not Pictured (girls did participate): Morgan Macam, Emma Wade and Lauren Hardy.

The Illinois Esprit 10U Macam Team produced a runnerup finish at the Lady Roughneck Rumble in Highland recently.

They produced a 5-1 mark and fell in the championship game to the SI Bandits.

The team is comprised of, Jordan Ealey, Ali, Brase, Allie Truetzchler, Rose Brainerd, Haleigh Sinclair, Jilliam McAdams, Marley Fox, Karissa Ruyle, Kenadie Romero, Morgan Macam, Emma Wade and Lauren Hardy.

Earl Macam serves as head coach and is assisted by Rick Moss and Adam Sinclair.