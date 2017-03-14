TEAM SPOTLIGHT: Patriots' pride

The Wood River-Hartford sixth-grade Lady Patriots won the championship of the 2017 Rotary Tournament. The Patriots defeated Southwestern and East Alton on their way to the title. Team members are (front row, from left) Taylor harding, Lauren Vossenkemper, Mia Siebert, Layla Bock, Marley Murphy, (back row, from left) Coach Emerick, Olivia Harvatich, Macey Rackley, Payton Patterson, MacKenzie Cox, Samantha Disher and Samantha Willeford.

