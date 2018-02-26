Teams invited to join Battle in Bethalto

Teams and organizations are invited to participate in the Battle in Bethalto Basketball Shootout from March 10-11 at Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto.

Tournament features include a three-game guarantee, Illinois High School Association patched officials, and awards for first and second place. Space is limited, so participants are urged to register early. Multiple team discounts are available.

More information is available online.

