Teeing it up for kids

Golf is a sport that has a passionate niche following that many pick up little later in life.

Kyle Williams, general manager of Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey, is attempting to buck that trend in our area.

While most kids are playing soccer, baseball, basketball or football during their formative years, Williams had an idea: what about golf? The 29-year-old and 2006 Alton High grad wanted to share a sport he has a passion for and get it a little love from area youngsters.

Three years ago, Williams started Golf Week with area grade schools to teach the fundamentals of golf to kids who otherwise might not find their way onto the course.

Larger cities offer First Tee programs to introduce kids to the sport, but the Alton-Godfrey area is too small to constitute one of those programs. It got Williams’ wheels turning as to how he could get golf to the youths of the community where he grew up.

“My thought process was every sport is looking to create the next generation of players, so why on Earth are we not introducing kids (to golf) when they’re little?” Williams said.

“This is the town I grew up in, so it’s not financial gain,” he said. “A lot of the schools I go to, I went to when I was their age; my mom is a teacher, my grandparents were teachers and I love it.”

Williams said Rolling Hills owners Vern Van Hoy, Tom Long and Bob Kane have been extremely supportive of his idea and it couldn’t exist without that support.

“I’m really lucky to have Vern, Tom and Bob allow me to do that in the winter,” he said. “There aren’t a lot of owners that say, ‘Yeah, go ahead. You can play a round of golf with kids in a P.E. class for a week and we’ll keep you on for it.’”

Williams has been a general manager at Rolling Hills since October 2014 but has worked in the golf business since ‘07. He’s also worked at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton, Emerald Greens Golf Course in St. Louis and Old Hickory Golf Club in St. Charles. Williams also has a 2008 Gold Medal Tournament championship on his resumé from Rock Spring Golf Course.

So he knows a bit about golf: he just needed a platform to share that knowledge. He turned to an old high school coach to help get his idea off the ground.

“The first school I talked to was North Elementary School and Layne Bennett was a baseball coach for me when I was in high school, so I started with him,” Williams said. “He was ecstatic about the idea and that made it easy to know that there was at least one teacher that loved it. Once that got out, I started getting calls from other P.E. teachers. If I didn’t have supportive teachers, I wouldn’t be able to keep doing it.”

Williams travels to schools during the winter, spending a week at each one going over the fundamentals of golf. The first year he went to North, Gilson Brown, Lovejoy and St. Mary’s. Year 2 saw him go to North, West, St. Ambrose and Lovejoy.

This year he’s already visited West and St. Mary’s and will soon be wrapping up the Year 3 tour at North. The targeted age groups are second through fifth grade.

“The program has developed a little bit since the first year, but because it’s easy to do in a P.E. class, we have stations,” he said. “We go over all the big skills you would need on a golf course: putting, chipping, driving and then some pitch and lob shots. We let the kids try it out themselves.”

He gives out prizes as incentives.

“Kids are looking for the next step after P.E., so our junior golf program is in June and I give every kid $10 off their entry into junior golf,” he said.

There are also awards given out to the top kid from each grade and an overall MVP for each school. The grade winners earn free registration to the junior golf program in June, while the MVPs get a year membership to Rolling Hills.

The winners for West this year were: Aiden Johnson (second grade), Rayna Raglin (third grade), Harmony Lovett (fourth grade), Trenton Favrow (fifth grade) and fifth-grader Cameren Orban was the MVP.

The St. Mary’s winners were Izzy Hough (second grade), Laci Fischer (third grade), Jack Lombardi (fourth grade), Avery Williams (fifth grade) and fifth-grader Lawson Bell was MVP.

Williams said he’s seen some naturals come through the program, but the ones that please him the most are the ones who may otherwise never have picked up a club if it weren’t for Golf Week getting them interested.

“A couple kids a year I’ll recognize and the really cool thing is sometimes you’ll go to a school where you know none of those kids are going to be on a golf course ever. It’s not cheap to play this game, they’re never going to invest in that, but we get some of those kids coming out,” Williams said. “I tell them when class is over, ‘I know a lot of you guys don’t have clubs and that’s OK. We have a million clubs for you to borrow. Bring that pass out, we’ll get you clubs and you can go swing.’ To see those kids come out is awesome.

“Then the kids you know are going to play, that you have seen at camps, to see them more often is cool, too. It’s pretty redeeming to know you’re getting through a little bit.”

Williams relishes the opportunity to pass along golf to area kids and doesn’t foresee the program ending any time soon.

“Now that we’re in Year 3, I think kids are starting to expect it,” Williams said. “Teachers buy into it a little bit too, so we’re getting positive results.

“As long as Vern, Tom and Bob see a benefit from it and it’s an easy case for me to make that it’s a good thing for us to do, I would love to keep doing it.”

