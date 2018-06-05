TENNIS: Alton-Godfrey Closed returns for another summer

The 2018 Alton/Godfrey Closed is back this summer.

The singles portion of the event is scheduled for June 12-13 at Alton High School and the doubles portion will be held June 26-27 at AHS and Lewis and Clark Community College.

The tournament is split over the separate dates to give players a chance to play more divisions in singles and doubles.

“In doubles especially, some people will play open, mixed, and family doubles,” tournament co-director Jesse Macias said. “ There is no way to play that many doubles matches in addition to singles matches in just two days, so we have divided the tournament over two weeks in June.”

The tournament attracts recreational, high school, and college players.

“It is called the Closed because it is open only to players from the Riverbend area,” Macias said. “Last year we had players from Roxana, Jerseyville, Bethalto, and beyond. Everyone is invited to play. All the players know each other and most have competed against one another on the courts. Robert Logan and I started this a few years ago and it has really grown into a big community event.”

Registration is taking place right now for both events, with singles closing on June 10. Players may sign up for doubles through June. The cost is $20 for one division and $10 for any additional division. Contact jmacias@altonschools.org for more information.