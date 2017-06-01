TENNIS: Alton-Godfrey Closed returns for another year

The Alton/Godfrey Closed Tennis Championships will return this year at Alton High and Lewis and Clark Community College.

Singles competition is scheduled for June 13-15 and doubles competition is scheduled for June 27-29. Tournament director Jesse Macias said splitting the tournament over two weeks will give players a chance to compete in as many events as desired.

“We tried holding the singles and doubles at the same time and it did not work out,” he said. “ This format allows a player to compete in two draws in singles, and later to compete in two different draws in the doubles tournament. The Closed is about getting people on the courts and hosting two different tournaments will help.”

The event attracts recreational, high school and college players.

“It’s a great community event,” Macias said. “All of the competitors know each other and that makes each match a little more exciting. Plus, the cost is low ($20) and there is no USTA membership required.”

The tournament has men’s and women’s open divisions, 14, 16 and 18 and under divisions and men’s and women’s over 35 divisions.

“We will have players from Alton and Godfrey, plus Jerseyville, Roxana and other places, too,” Macias said. “

The tournament is a fundraiser for the Alton High school tennis programs. For more information, contact Macias at jmacias@altonschools.org or on the AHS athletic website at www.altonathletics.org. Registration for singles competition ends June 11.