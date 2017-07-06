TENNIS: Alton Open set for this weekend

The Alton Open will begin on Friday at the Andy Simpson Tennis Complex at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey and it looks to provide tennis for everyone.

The USTA sanctioned event is listed as having entry level, intermediate and advanced players. The USTA uses the National Tennis Rating Program (NTRP) which is a player levelling system that is utilized in the Alton Open. There is a number rating, beginning at 2.0 for novice players and elevating to 7.0 for professionals.

The Alton Open provides men’s and women’s 3.0, 3.5 and 4.0 divisions. There will also be men’s and women’s open divisions as well as men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. Players will have the opportunity to face similar competition in the tournament.

There are 47 players signed up for the event, including 2016 men’s open champion Devan Faulkenberg of Troy and ‘16 women’s open winner Janelle Wilson of Godfrey. Both Faulkenberg and Wilson enter this year’s tournament as the top seeds in their respective divisions.

Wilson will be looking to follow up her women’s open title at the Bud Simpson Open in June also.

Some other local flavor in the tournament includes Hannah Macias and Laura Moore of Godfrey as well as Dylan Faulkenberg and Jordan Faulkenberg of Troy.

Entries are coming from as far away as Quincy, Danville, Independence, Mo., Terre Haute, Ind. and Madison, Wis. to participate.

Visit tennislink.usta.com/tournaments and search for the Alton Open to get details on the tournament, including draws which will be released on Thursday. Also visit the Simpson Memorial Tennis Program on Facebook to learn more.