TENNIS: Area netters invade LCCC

On Sept. 23 a slew of former prep boys tennis players converged on the Andy Simpson Tennis Complex at Lewis and Clark Community College.

The Trailblazers played host to a triangular with Quincy University and Lindenwood-Belleville and saw a slew of former area prep players in attendance, competing in the event.

Players participating came from Civic Memorial, Marquette Catholic, Alton, Jersey and Edwardsville.

Former Eagle Ryan Little, Alton's Joe Papin and Jersey's Alex Goldacker all compete for LCCC, while Jon Claywell of Marquette and Erik Weiler of Edwardsville were on the courts for Quincy.