TENNIS: Bud Simpson set for 35th year

The Bud Simpson Open is entering its 35th season beginning this Friday at the Andy Simpson Tennis Complex at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

The tournament will continue through Sunday with 61 entries vying for bracket championships in singles, doubles and mixed doubles flights.

There is $1,500 in prize money total to be divvied out, with $200 each guaranteed to the men’s open and women’s open champs.

There is plenty of local talent entered into the tournament, such as Allan Bower of Alton, recent Marquette Catholic grad Jon Claywell, Edwardsville girls tennis assistant Emily Cimarolli, Marquette grad Laura Moore, Edwardsville grad Kirk Schlueter, Marquette’s Joe Segneri, recent EHS grad Erik Weiler and Alton High graduate Janelle Wilson. Mascoutah High standout Andy Graf and Belleville East standout Max Skaer are also in the men's open field and will team up for men's doubles play.

Visit tennislink.usta.com and search Bud Simpson Open under tournaments to look at the full entry list, times and draws. The draws will be released later today or early Thursday.

Unfortunately, with the disbanding of the Godfrey Futures this year after 19 seasons, the Bud Simpson Open doesn’t provide a wildcard berth into a Futures tournament.