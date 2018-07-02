TENNIS: Double their pleasure

The two-week Alton Closed tournament concluded on Sunday with several area players winning championships in the doubles division.

Dan Freeman and Carson Freeman topped Adam Kane and Andy Abromovich 8-3 in the father/son division championship, Sara Kreutztrager and Laura Moore knocked off Hannah Macias and Maddie Saenz in the women's open final and Kreutztrager and Adam Ruckman defeated Macias and Silas Chapman in the mixed doubles division.

Other winners include: Travis Blair and Cory Pace (men's open doubles), Erik and Paige Rockholm (father and daughter division), Erik Rockholm and Brandon Fish (men's over 40 division) and Lydia and Mary Lou Taul (overall parent/child division).

“The idea is to give all of the players a lot of matches, and I think we were able to do that,” said Ruckman, who was the tournament director. “Other than some weather delays, everyone seemed to have fun so I think the tournament was a success.”