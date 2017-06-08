TENNIS: E’ville kicking off summer events

The summer season for the Edwardsville Tiger tennis program kicks off this weekend and has plenty on the docket for the upcoming months.

The Edwardsville Open will be conducted on Friday through Sunday at the EHS Tennis Center. It’s the first of 3 tournaments that work as fundraisers for the Tiger tennis program, leading up to all the events surrounding the Edwardsville Futures in August.

The Edwardsville Open includes wildcard berths into the singles and doubles brackets of the Edwardsville Futures, so there will be some talented players at EHS this weekend.

Parkway South junior Carson Haskins returns to Edwardsville, after winning the men’s open title and the wildcard into the Futures last season. Haskins is fresh off winning his third Class 2A Missouri state title in singles.

Haskins will also be playing doubles with Blake Strode, a former Edwardsville Futures champion from St. Louis, who played collegiate tennis at Arkansas and in the professional ranks.

Local names include recent EHS grad Erik Weiler and Tiger Seth Lipe, as well as Edwardsville assistant coach Paul Stuart and former Tigers Kirk Schlueter and Cam Randall.

On the girls’ side former Tiger and current SIUE netter Callaghan Adams is in the field, as well as recent EHS grad Morgan Colbert, current Tiger Grace Desse and EHS assistant coach Emily Cimarolli.

Following the Edwardsville Open, the remainder of the summer will include the Tiger Tennis Classic on June 23-25, the Junior Satellite Tournament on July 15, the Pro Wild Card Challenge hosted by TheBANK of Edwardsville on Aug. 1-3, the Edwardsville Futures qualifier tourney on Aug. 5-6 and the main draw on Aug. 7-13.

It marks the seventh season of the Edwardsville Futures, a USTA event featuring $25,000 in prize money.

TheBANK of Edwardsville is also sponsoring the Edwardsville Open this weekend. Tournament director and EHS head coach Dave Lipe is proud of that new working relationship.

“We’re happy to have this association with TheBANK of Edwardsville,” he said.

Other sponsors this weekend include Edwardsville businesses Market Basket, Goodsports and Annie’s Frozen Custard.

To look at full draws visit tennislink.usta.com and search Edwardsville Open in tournaments.