TENNIS: Edwardsville Futures enters seventh season

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry The Edwardsville Futures conducted a press conference Tuesday afternoon at the Country Hearth Inn & Suites in Edwardsville to kickoff the 2017 festivities, the seventh year of the tournament. Pictured from left to right are, District 7 superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre, Illinois state representative Katie Stuart, EGHM Foundation president Joe Gugger, tournament treasurer Paul Abert, assistant tournament director Emily Cimarolli, tournament media specialist Jack Desse and tournament director Dave Lipe.

EDWARDSVILLE — On Tuesday afternoon at the Country Hearth Inn & Suites a press conference was conducted to introduce the seventh installment of the Edwardsville Futures.

The pro tennis tournament, sanctioned by the USTA, will begin action with its qualifying tournament on Aug. 5 and wrap things up with the singles and doubles finals of the main draw on Aug. 13. Matches will mainly be played at the EHS Tennis Center, with a handful of contests taking place at SIUE.

EGHM Foundation president Joe Gugger, District 7 superintendent Lynda Andre, state representative Katie Stuart and tournament director Dave Lipe discussed the festivities surrounding the Futures, the top notch tennis provided and the influx of money generated in the community.

Last season the tournament was elevated from $10,000 in prize money to $25,000, coaxing more tennis talent into the field.

“This is our second year that it’s $25,000 in prize money and at that point you get better players,” Gugger said. “You will see the best tennis you will see in the area at this tournament.”

Australia’s John Peers is a former champion of the Edwardsville Futures and a finalist in doubles last year. Peers was a No. 1 seed in doubles in Wimbledon this year.

“These are the guys who are the future of tennis, thus the word futures,” Lipe said.

“People come from around the world to Edwardsville for the tournament. People come from Europe, Australia, California, New York and they don’t know what to expect, but they visit our restaurants, they see our high school, stay in the town and they can’t believe how great the amenities are, how nice the people are, how wonderful the hotels and restaurants are and that’s a really fun part of the job as far as I’m concerned.”

Besides the tennis the Futures provides fantastic community involvement, brings money into the community and just showcases Edwardsville as a whole. That’s what Stuart likes to see.

“From my point of view this is an incredible tournament,” Stuart said. “It’s my understanding that this is the only high school that hosts a professional men’s tennis tournament. That’s great for the city of Edwardsville and our region. We’ve got an economic impact of almost $250,000 and that’s huge. We can fill hotels like the Country Hearth Inn & Suites and others in our community, get people into our restaurants and shopping downtown, seeing what it’s like to be in Edwardsville in this time of the year. It’s a tremendous impact for our area.”

It was that growth and prosperity for the area that intrigued Gugger and the EGHM Foundation to begin this partnership seven years ago.

“This is a partnership not just with the people that love tennis, but it’s a partnership with the national USTA, it’s a partnership with District 7 and Dr. Andre and the entire group that makes this happen,” Gugger said. “When the EGHM Foundation decided to work with the school district we did it because it was good for tennis and good for Dave and also for the local businesses.”

Lipe sees the loss of the Godfrey Futures this year as a slight hit to the circuit. The Illinois Swing has been a big boost to the local Futures, with tournaments in Godfrey, Edwardsville, Decatur and Champaign providing short drives for competition for players. Champaign has picked up a second tournament to cover the loss of Godfrey.

“We felt like Lewis and Clark being there was support for us,” Lipe said. “We leaned on them for leadership in the beginning especially and it was good for the player to go from Lewis and Clark to Edwardsville. It helped generate interest in the circuit when it began in Godfrey.”

Running a tournament of this magnitude is lots of work and something Lipe said is not possible without a plethora of help.

“Maintaining a tournament takes a lot of help and it starts with the EGHM Foundation and the school district,” Lipe said. “For us to be sustainable we have to involve as many volunteers, families, businesses, entities as we can… It’s a big challenge.”

Lipe gave thanks to the slew of people that help make the tournament a success year in and year out.

“Emily (Cimarolli, assistant tournament director) and Jack (Desse, media specialist) do nearly 100 percent of the grunt work throughout the tournament and they work incredibly hard, along with a full staff of interns and volunteers that work very hard also,” Lipe said. “Paul Abert, who is banker at First Mid Bank in town, is on our executive board and serves as our treasurer and he makes sure that we’re not going broke as we host this and we raise enough money, which is always a challenge but we’ve been able to do that. A big thanks to Mr. Abert for his leadership and also helping coordinate kids’ night, which is sponsored by First Mid Bank.”

It also makes it important to involve the community and the tournament does that with promotional nights like Mitch ‘N Friends (Aug. 6), Kids’ Night (Aug. 7), the Kids’ High Performance Clinic (Aug. 8), the VIP & Player Party (Aug. 9), the Adult Clinic (Aug. 10), Fan Appreciation Day (Aug. 11) and Family Day (Aug. 12).

“Part of our strategy to host this tournament is to have to a very enthusiastic community involvement process,” Lipe said. “We have something every single day during this tournament literally start to finish and that’s one of the things that makes it successful.”

To check out more on the Edwardsville Futures visit their website at www.edwardsvillefutures.com.

It’s offering its seventh edition and continues to be going strong and the EGHM Foundation would like to see it keep going for years to come.

“We’re happy to be host sponsor and we’d like to continue that,” Gugger said.