TENNIS: Edwardsville Open is a success

EDWARDSVILLE — The first tournament for the Edwardsville summer series of tennis tournaments is in the books and it was another success.

The Edwardsville Open took place Friday through Sunday at the EHS Tennis Center with a wild card on the line for singles and doubles into the Edwardsville Futures later this summer.

The University of Illinois’ Aleksandar Kovacevic snagged the men’s open title to earn the singles wild card. Kovacevic defeated defending Edwardsville Open champ Carson Haskins in dominant fashion, 6-0, 6-2, to punch his ticket into the Futures in August.

“I was on fire today,” Kovacevic said. “I’m definitely proud of myself. Up until the finals I was cruising and I knew Carson would be a tough match and I’m really happy I won today.

“I think my serve was working well and I was dictating a lot with my forehand, running him all around and finishing balls at the net. I didn’t really give him a chance to step in and take the ball to me. I think I did a good job staying aggressive the entire match and focused in a lot. There was a lot at stake here, it’s a wild card and if you lose it’s nothing, so it’s big.”

EHS head coach and Edwardsville Open tournament director Dave Lipe was impressed with Kovacevic’s performance against Haskins, who hasn’t lost a high school match in 3 seasons at Parkway South High in Missouri.

“Alek was unbelievable today,” Lipe said. “He was hitting balls and not missing, just hitting winners from the baseline seemingly at will. You could just kind of see the frustration in Carson’s face when Alek was playing that well. Carson had a very late night Saturday. He was out playing until 10:30 in doubles semifinals. He had back to back 10-point tiebreakers in doubles and I think it took something out of him. I’m sure it’s not an excuse he would make. We pushed his singles semifinal back an hour to accommodate him. That speaks to the grind this tournament is, to play 2 events and get to 2 finals you’re going to play a lot of good players and play some incredible tennis.”

Haskins did exact some revenge with partner Blake Strode, winning the men’s open doubles title to earn the doubles wild card into the Futures. Haskins and Strode defeated Kovacevic and fellow U of I netter Vuk Budic, 6-2, 6-2 to win that wild card. Strode was the first singles champion of the Edwardsville Futures in 2011.

There were also some good local performances in the tourney. Edwardsville duo Morgan Colbert and Grace Desse followed up their fourth place finish at the Class AA state tournament last fall with a women’s open doubles win. They bested Ashley Bonine and Vicki Zielinski 8-5 in the third round of the round robin bracket, going 3-0 on the weekend.

EHS assistant girls coach Emily Cimarolli teamed with former Tiger Kirk Schlueter to win the mixed doubles title. Cimarolli and Schlueter defeated Edwardsville boys assistant Paul Stuart and former Tiger and current SIUE netter Callaghan Adams 8-6 in the finals.

Recent EHS grads Erik Weiler and Logan Pursell won the consolation title in the men’s open doubles, beating Riley Muren and Drake Schreiber 6-1, 6-2.

Former Tiger Cameron Randall reached the consolation finals of the men’s open singles after a 3 year hiatus from playing tennis. Randall fell 7-5, 6-3 to K.J. Stewart, but was happy with how well he played after the long layoff.

“I was getting a little out of shape and I wanted to come back and see what I could do,” Randall said. “It was tough but I held up alright. I struggled more on the fitness level, but I finished and was able to get through all my matches and I’m proud of that.”

Randall was happy to make his return at the EHS Tennis Center where he had so much success as a prep netter. He and doubles teammate Justin Leskera finished fourth at state in doubles in 2012.

“It’s always a treat to come back to Edwardsville,” Randall said. “It’s a great program with great facilities.”

Overall Lipe was happy with the tournament. TheBANK of Edwardsville came on as the title sponsor this year, coupled with Goodsports, The Market Basket and Annie’s Frozen Custard which also helped sponsor to make the event a success.

“From a tournament director’s standpoint it really couldn’t have gone off any better,” Lipe said. “A great fundraising effort for our tennis program here at EHS and could have not been a successful fundraising effort without the sponsorship from TheBANK of Edwardsville. I really do appreciate their effort and commitment to presenting both of our wild cards… It’s a very, very positive experience for everybody and a great weekend of tennis.”

Next up will be the Tiger Tennis Classic, which is scheduled for June 23-25 at the EHS Tennis Center.