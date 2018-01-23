TENNIS: Former Edwardsville Future standouts excelling

The Edwardsville Futures began in 2011, offering superb tennis for the area with up-and-coming players.

At 8 p.m. tonight, 2 of those former standouts who played at the EHS Tennis Center will be on the big stage in the men’s quarterfinals at the Australian Open. Tennys Sandgren and Hyeon Chung will be meeting for a chance to advance to the semifinals of the grand slam event.

Sandgren was the 2016 singles champion of the Edwardsville Futures and the now defunct Godfrey Futures, while Chung played in the doubles finals of the 2012 Edwardsville Futures, finishing second with teammate Ji Sung.

Sandgren is the last surviving United States men’s player in the bracket. Chung represents South Korea.

Chung defeated No. 14 Novak Djokovic in straight sets, 7-6, 7-5, 7-6, in the round of 16 to advance to play Sandgren. The 21-year-old Chung is ranked 58th in the world.

Chung bested Alexander Zverev of Germany, 5-7, 7-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 in the third round in impressive fashion. Zverev is ranked No. 4.

Sandgren, 26, has a ranking of 97th in the world. He defeated No. 5 Dominic Thiem of Austria in the round of 16, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6, 6-7, 6-3.

Sandgren also owns a 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 victory of Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in the second round of the Australian Open. Wawrinka is ranked No. 9.

The winner between Sandgren and Chung will meet either No. 2 Roger Federer or No. 19 Tomas Berdych, who battle in a quarterfinal match at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.