TENNIS: Hansson wins singles title at Edwardsville Futures

EDWARDSVILLE – After winning the singles championship match on Sunday at Edwardsville High, Gustav Hansson raised both of his hands up in the air in excitement

The Sweden native and the University of Mississippi senior did something no player has ever done in the seven-year history of the Edwardsville Futures tournament – win singles and doubles championships in the same year.

“It feels fantastic,” Hansson said. “I feel overwhelmed and I'm very happy.”

Hansson knocked off Or Ram-Harel 6-1, 6-2 in a singles title match that lasted one hour, 43 minutes on Court No. 2 at EHS. Two days before, he teamed up with Hunter Callahan to win the doubles championship on the same court, beating Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson in two sets in the title match.

After the singles match, Hansson was congratulated by Ole Miss coach Toby Hansson, who is not related.

“It feels great,” Hansson said. “Toby didn't tell me about it. I saw him this morning and surprised me and it felt really nice. It's always nice to have him on your side.”

Hansson lost just two games in the nine singles and doubles matches he played in the tournament, which began on Tuesday. He played five singles and four doubles matches.

“It's been a lot (of matches), but I've been playing better and better for every match,” Hansson said. “Ram-Harel is a fighter and I knew there would be some long rallies today.”

The 6-foot-3 Hansson defeated three seeded players en route to the championship. After getting a first-round victory over Gabriel Friedrich of Brazil, Hansson followed with a second-round win over eighth-seeded Aron Hiltzik, a quarterfinal victory over third-seeded Kevin King and a semifinal win over seventh-seeded Genaro Olivieri.

On Sunday, Hansson scored eight points – four in each set – off of Ram-Harel's serve to win the match.

“It happens,” Ram-Harel said. “He had a good return today and my serves really didn't give me free points, so that was the difference.”

Hansson was down 30-0 in the first game before rallying to take a 1-0 lead. After Ram-Harel tied it at 1-1, Hansson won five straight games to win the first set.

Ram-Harel, who is from Israel, took a 1-0 lead in the second set before Hansson came back with three straight wins to take a 3-1 lead.

With Hansson leading 5-2, he clinched the championship after Ram-Harel made an unforced error on match point.

Ram-Harel, who recently wrapped up his collegiate career at the University of Tulsa, knocked off top-seeded Nicolaas Scholtz of South Africa in three sets in the first round. He beat Chris Haworth in three sets in the second round, Harry Bourchier in two sets in the quarterfinals and Callahan in three sets in the semifinals.

Ram-Harel played in his first Futures championship match on Sunday.

“With the performance I showed to get to the finals, it showed that whenever I can play better tennis in practice, I have to show it to a tournament and I can believe that I can accomplish bigger things,” he said.

Both Hansson and Ram-Harel earned spots in the main draw by turning in strong efforts in the qualifying tournament last week.

Ram-Harel was the No. 2 seed and was the highest ranked player to advance. He beat Jack Murray in two sets to advance.

Hansson was the second highest ranked player to advance to the main draw after beating Joseph Van Meter in two sets. He was the No. 6 seed in the qualifying tournament.

The Edwardsville Futures began in 2011. Before this year, only one player competed in the finals in both singles and doubles in the same year and that was Marc Polmans in '16. But Polmans lost in both singles and doubles championships matches.

Toby Hansson said he's thrilled to see one of his players to become the first to pull off a sweep in the Edwardsville Futures.

“It's huge,” the Ole Miss coach said. “He's been knocking on the door many times and he has shown many times that he can compete in this level. I think it's nice for him to prove to himself that he's able to play here.”