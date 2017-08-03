TENNIS: Haworth wins Pro Wildcard Challenge

EDWARDSVILLE — The Pro Wildcard Challenge kicked things off for the seventh annual Edwardsville Futures on Tuesday and wrapped up today at the EHS Tennis Center.

Oklahoma State grad Chris Haworth earned the wildcard berth into the main draw of the Futures, which begins on Aug. 8. Haworth bested recent Northwestern graduate Sam Shropshire 6-2, 6-2 to punch his ticket into the $25,000 event in a battle of Big 12 and Big Ten players.

“I thought I played pretty well,” Haworth said. “I thought it was a lot closer than that. He played well, I just came up with the big points. I thought I hit my forehand really well and that’s usually the weaker of my shots. I thought everything was going well.”

Once a player has advanced to the semifinals of the championship bracket they are guaranteed a slot in the Qualifying Tournament which kicks off Saturday. Registration for the qualies will be on Friday.

The champion leap frogs the qualies into the main draw and Haworth was excited for that opportunity. It gives him a chance to rest and practice, while the players who advance from the qualifier will have to delve into the main draw the next day.

“It’s awesome,” Haworth said. “Not having to worry about qualifying, because qualifying you play three tough matches and then have to play the very next day. Now I’ll get a few days to rest and hopefully be ready for next week.

“I’ll take tomorrow off and then get some practice on Saturday, Sunday and Monday and hopefully play good again on Tuesday and Wednesday. To get four good wins (wildcard tourney) gives you a lot of confidence.”

Shropshire, Toby Boyer, who just completed his sophomore season at Nebraska, and Nicholas Shamma, a 20-year-old Los Angeles native who turned pro last year and didn’t play in college, will all compete in the Qualifying Tournament on Saturday-Monday.

Tournament director Dave Lipe was happy with how the Pro Wildcard Challenge unfolded and is ready for the rest of the festivities which will make for an exciting week coming up.

“I’d like to thank TheBANK of Edwardsville for making this happen as a fundraising effort for (Edwardsville Tiger tennis),” Lipe said. “It’s a great way to start the tournament off. I feel like this place was buzzing with a lot of energy this morning. It was fun to have ball kids out here, it was fun to have a handful of fans out here and having a chair official made it feel like it was a pro match which I think is great. Meanwhile we’re scurrying behind the scenes getting ready for the qualifying tournament that starts Saturday.”

The nice thing about the Pro Wildcard Challenge is it gave an opportunity for some local players to rub elbows with distinguished Division I tennis players.

Local guys like Edwardsville’s Seth Lipe, Alex Gray and Drake Schreiber were in the field, as well as recent EHS grad Erik Weiler, Belleville East’s Max Skaer and Marquette Catholic’s A.J. Bower.

Schreiber has transferred to Edwardsville for his junior season after playing at O’Fallon for the last two seasons. He played No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles with the Panthers last season and qualified for the Class AA state tournament in singles.

He was happy to take the court with some of his Tiger teammates for the tourney. He battled Seth Lipe for 21st place in a rematch of the third-place match at the Class AA O’Fallon Sectional in the spring. Lipe, who will also be a junior this year at EHS, won the match 6-2, 6-0.

“I’m very excited and glad to be part of the tennis team,” Schreiber said of coming to Edwardsville. “I believe we’re going to get pretty far as a team.

“It was fun (playing Seth Lipe), we had a lot of break points back and forth. I’d have a few, then he’d have a few but I guess mostly overall he just played better.”

Seth Lipe was happy to win his match, but playing in an event like this means so much more than wins and losses. Getting to watch and learn from more experienced tennis players is unmeasurable for these guys.

“After my first match against (Joseph Bishop) from Georgia State I asked him about my game and what he thought I could do to improve,” Seth Lipe said. “He said my shots are there I just need to learn how to be more aggressive at the right times. Like when I give a low ball to my opponent I need to move in because they can’t do anything with it except pop it up, so stuff like that.”

Dave Lipe said just watching the preparation of the pro and collegiate players can be a big learning opportunity for his prep players, too.

“To see the competition and also watch these guys train, like Sam Shropshire’s process,” the tournament director said. “He’s a diligent journal writer before he plays, he’s got a very specific cooldown process and a lot of our players have noted that as well they should. That’s part of the benefit of being here. A lot of our kids were picking the brains of the older, more experienced players and that was good to see as well.”

Now it’s on to the qualies where the top eight players advance to the main draw which begins on Tuesday.

There will also be a lot of festivities surrounding the tournament itself, like Mitch ‘N’ Friends on Sunday, which is a night reserved for special needs players to enjoy tennis with the pro and collegiate players. It’s the first of seven events surrounding the tournament.

There is also a kids’ night on Aug. 7, a high performance junior clinic on Aug. 8, a VIP players’ party on Aug. 9, an adult doubles clinic on Aug. 10, a fan appreciation day on Aug. 11 and a family day on Aug. 12.

To get tournament results and follow all the festivities surrounding the Edwardsville Futures visit www.edwardsvillefutures.com.