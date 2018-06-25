TENNIS: Macias, McCluskey win singles titles at Alton Closed

Alton's Hannah Macias and Marquette Catholic's Daniel McCluskey celebrated singles championships at the Alton Closed Tournament.

Macias defeated Roxana's Sara Kreutztrager 8-4 in the women's open singles championship match. She also placed first in the 18-and-under girls division, beating Alton teammate Maddie Saenz 8-4 in the finals.

“I played a lot of tennis today and I'm exhausted,” Macias said. “But the tournament was a lot of fun. Maddie, Sara and I hit together often so it was nice seeing them in the finals.”

McCluskey knocked off Alton's Carson Freeman in the men's open finals.

“There were several college players in the men's open, so for Daniel and Carson to make it to the finals, that says a lot about how well they are playing,” tournament director Adam Ruckman said.

Other champions include Aubrey McCormick (16 and under girls), Dan Freeman (men's 50 and over), Jesse Macias (men's over 40) and Bradley Bower (13 and under boys).

The tournament was delayed three times due to the rain.

“Overall, we had about 40 players participate,” Ruckman said. “Besides the rain, it was a great few days of tennis.”

The doubles portion of the tournament starts Tuesday.