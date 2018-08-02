TENNIS: McCluskey and Bower earn all-state honors

× Expand Submitted photo Marquette's Daniel McCluskey, left, and A.J. Bower were recently named to the IHSTCA Class A second-team all-state squad. The tandem went 30-3 in '18 and reached the consolation quarterfinals.

The Marquette Catholic tennis tandem of Daniel McCluskey and A.J. Bower can add another accolade to their list of accomplishments — all-state.

The duo earned a second-team all-state bid from the Illinois High School Tennis Coaches Association (IHSTCA) in Class A for their fine 30-3 campaign. McCluskey, a junior in ‘17-18, and Bower, a sophomore, earned a sectional championship and eventually advanced to the consolation quarterfinals at state.

It was the second season McCluskey received all-state honors. He was also a second-team selection as a sophomore with partner Jon Claywell.

Only 24 singles and 24 doubles players are selected all-state in both Class A and AA.

The Explorers are coached by Mike Walters.

