TENNIS: Mitch 'n Friends scheduled for Sunday

The Edwardsville Futures will play host to Mitch’n Friends Night, presented by the Bob Emig Foundation, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Sunday at Edwardsville High School.

Mitch’n Friends is an inclusive tennis program geared toward kids who face unique challenges, primarily those who have experienced difficulty participating in tennis programs due to a mental or physical condition. The program doesn’t turn away any child on the basis of needs.

Each participant in the clinic will receive a free T-shirt and pizza, as well as play with professional tennis players, and receive tips from local tennis professionals, all while socializing with their peers.

Mitch’n Friends was created by Edwardsville High School tennis coach David Lipe in appreciation of Mitchell McGinnis, a four-year participant on the Edwardsville High School tennis team and twin brother of former EHS standout Morgan McGinnis. The program was initially funded by local donors and enhanced by memorials in honor of Mitchell’s late grandfather, John McGinnis, who passed away in 2013.

“I’m proud of the work we do with Mitch’n Friends, and very grateful to all our sponsors, particularly the Emig Foundation,” Lipe said. “This night is an opportunity to provide a service for a great group of kids, and give them a chance to play with some of the world’s top tennis players.”

Anyone wishing to sign an athlete up for Mitch’n Friends should contact Sharla McGinnis at sharlamcginnis@me.com with an athlete’s name, age and contact number.