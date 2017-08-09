TENNIS: Orange crush

EDWARDSVILLE – When Zeke Clark and Aleks Kovacevic were playing Jack Murray and Samuel Shropshire in a first-round doubles match of the Edwardsville Futures on Tuesday at Edwardsville High, a small number of fans in the stands kept chanting, “I-L-L-I-N-I.”

It felt like Champaign all over again for Clark and Kovacevic, who wrapped up their freshman seasons with the University of Illinois men's tennis team this spring.

“That was awesome having all of the alum and all of the guys and girls who came before us sitting out here and supporting us,” Clark said. “It was pretty cool. We were lucky enough to have this swing of four Futures in Illinois and we got tremendous support everywhere we go. It's a credit to the Illinois community. It was really special.”

The fan support certainly helped for Clark and Kovacevic as they pulled off a come-from-behind, 2-6, 7-5 (10-6) victory over Murray and Shropshire.

“It was tough, but we stayed gritty and I feel proud of us being gritty and staying out there until the last point,” Kovacevic said.

The thrilling victory ended the first day of the main draw of the Edwardsville Futures. Six singles and eight doubles matches were played on Tuesday. Play resumes at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“I'm impressed with the Illini guys,” tournament director Dave Lipe said. “They took a smack in the first set and they kept their composure. Zeke is the emotional leader on that team and Kova hit a couple of big lobs and kind of knocked the winds out of their sails. It was a fun match. The atmosphere was outstanding. We had about 75 people here watching this and with 75 people in the stands and with a brand new scoreboard we were using, it was a lot of fun.”

Clark and Kovacevic will play fourth-seeded Hunter Johnson and Yates Johnson in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. The Johnsons pulled off a 6-1, 6-3 win over Chad Rhoden and Nicolaas Scholtz on Tuesday.

There is $25,000 worth of prize money divvied out through the main draw. The draw started out on Tuesday with 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams.

Kovacevic, fifth-seeded Alex Rybakov, eighth-seeded Aron Hiltzik, Keegan Smith, Ricardo Rodriguez and Hunter Callahan won singles matches. In doubles, the teams of Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson, Charlie Emhardt and Alfredo Perez, Callahan and Gustav Hansson, Farris Fathi Gosea and Ante Pavick, Smith and Nathaniel Lammons, and Aziz Dougaz and Guy Orly Iradukunda picked up wins.

Clark, who is from Tulsa, Okla., is pretty familiar with the Edwardsville tennis courts. The 19-year-old competed in a 12-and-under tournament at EHS seven years ago.

“This was definitely a tournament I was looking forward to coming to and my dad as well because he and Dave were roommates in college and they're the best of friends,” Clark said. “The last time I was here I played in a 12 and under tournament here and I haven't been here since. It's always special coming back here and see Dave. Dave is such a great guy and does such a good job here.”

Clark's father, Toby, played tennis and soccer with Lipe at Principia College.

“He's one of my best friends,” Lipe said. “I was in his wedding and he was in mine. I'm very close to his family and I'm very close to Toby and his wife Julie. It's so fun watch Zeke play and act like his old man did back in the day, so it was a lot of fun.”

Clark and Kovacevic were down 3-0 in the first set before winning back-to-back games. Murray and Shropshire took the next three games to win the opening set, then won the first game of the second set.

But Clark and Kovacevic bounced back to win five straight games in the second set to take a 5-1 lead. After Murray and Shropshire came back to tie it at 5-5, the Illinois tandem won the next two games to win the second set.

“We were happy that we were able to go into the tiebreaker and get another chance to close it out,” Kovacevic said.

Clark and Kovacevic trailed 6-5 in the tiebreaker before coming back to win five straight points to win the third set and match.

“We didn't get off to the best of starts,” Clark said. “We lost the first, then got down early in the second, but we did a good job of giving ourselves a chance. We stuck around and we were able to turn that second set around. We got up big in the second and they came back, but we were able to keep our composure and stay in the match.”

Clark finished 16-12 in singles and 7-11 in doubles for the Fighting Illini this spring. He ended the dual match season on a four-match winning streak.

Kovacevic, who is from Boca Raton, Fla., was 23-9 in singles and 14-12 in doubles. His 23 victories led all freshmen on the team.

EDWARDSVILLE FUTURES

Aug. 8 at Edwardsville High

First-round singles

Keegan Smith (USA) def. Evan Zhu (USA) 3-6, 6-1, 6-2

Alex Rybakov (USA) def. Nathaniel Simmons (USA) 6-4, 6-3

Ricardo Rodriguez (VEN) def. Santiago Fa Rodriguez Taverna (ARG) 6-4, 6-7, 7-5

Aleks Kovacevic (USA) def. Christopher Haworth (USA) 6-2, 6-3

Aron Hiltzik (USA) def. Cameron Silverman (USA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

Hunter Callahan (USA) def. Eric James Johnson (USA) 6-4, 6-2

First-round doubles

Robert Galloway (USA)/Alex Lawson (USA) def. Jonathan Binding (GBR)/Francisco Dias (POR) 7-6. 6-1

Hunter Johnson (USA)/Yates Johnson (USA) def. Chad Rhoden (USA)/Nicolaas Scholtz (RSA) 6-1, 6-3

Aziz Dougaz (TUN)/Guy Orly Iradukunda (BDI) def. Edward Bourchier (AUS)/Harry Bourchier (AUS) 6-2, 3-6, (10-7)

Farris Fathi Gosea (GBR)/Ante Pavic (CRO) def. Ricardo Rodriguez (VEN)/Santiago Fa Rodriguez Taverna (ARG) 6-3, 6-4

Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Keegan Smith (USA) def. Kallim Stewart (USA)/Mandeep Yadav (IND) 6-0, 6-1

Charlie Emhardt (USA)/Alfredo Perez (USA) def. Or Ram-Harel (ISR)/Cameron Silverman (USA) 6-3, 7-5

Hunter Callahan (USA)/Gustav Hansson (SWE) def. Aron Hiltzik (USA)/Jeffrey Schorsch (USA) 6-2, 6-4

Zeke Clark (USA)/Aleks Kovacevic (USA) def. Jack Murray (USA)/Samuel Shropshire (USA) 2-6, 7-5 (10-6)