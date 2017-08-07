TENNIS: Qualifying wraps up at Edwardsville Futures

EDWARDSVILLE — It’s that time again, the seventh annual Edwardsville Futures main draw begins at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the EHS Tennis Center.

The final day of the Qualifying Tournament was Monday with eight quality players punching their tickets to the main draw. There will be $25,000 worth of prize money divvied out through the main draw. The draw includes 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams.

For those qualifying on Monday, it was exciting.

Or Ram-Harel was the No. 2 seed in the qualies and the highest ranked player to advance. The native of Israel who just finished up his collegiate career at Tulsa is happy to be through.

He knocked off recent North Carolina grad Jack Murray, 6-4, 6-3, to earn his slot in the main draw.

Others to advance out of the Qualifying Tournament were, Simon Friis Soendergaard of Denmark, Gabriel Friedrich of Brazil, Robert Galloway of the U.S., Joshua Peck from Canada, Gustav Hansson of Sweden, Edward Bourchier of Australia and American Hunter Johnson.

Ram-Harel enjoys playing on the Futures circuit.

“It fun to do,” Ram-Harel said. “It’s something I used to do before college and fun to get back into. I’m going to graduate (from Tulsa) in a few more months, but I’m done with my tennis, so I’m taking this time to play as much as I can. I look at it as practice matches, whether I win or lose, but it’s a lot of matches for sure.”

Ram-Harel just came from the Decatur Futures and didn’t have a day off before entering the qualies. Now he delves right into the main draw on Tuesday. He has drawn No. 1 seed Nicolaas Scholtz of South Africa, who played collegiately at Ole Miss.

“It’s tough, I just got done with a tournament last weekend and I haven’t even had a day off,” Ram-Harel said. “I was in the quarterfinals and I had to drive all over to play again the next day. It shows as a tennis player you have to have a short memory from tournament to tournament.”

Tournament director Dave Lipe applauded the players for their commitments to the tour. It’s a physical and mental drain to play as much as they do and a huge time commitment.

“They’re playing day after day, very similar to what baseball players do,” Lipe said. “I think what these guys do to their bodies is very physical. If you look at them they are very fit and strong and they have to be. It’s a very difficult sport on the body and mind. They take meticulous care of their bodies or they fail. It’s a grind.”

Soendergaard attested to that. He recently finished his freshman season at North Carolina and hasn’t conditioned himself for the grueling Futures circuit. He was still able to come in and knock off No. 1 seed Dusty Boyer, an American who graduated from Nebraska in 2016. Soendergaard beat him 6-3, 6-2 in the opening round of the Qualifying Tournament.

On Monday he defeated Francisco Dias 7-6 (1), 2-6, 6-3 to make the main draw. He even had to recover from a Love-40 start in his final game to close out the match.

“It’s been pretty good so far. It’s been my first pro tournament since September 2015,” Soendergaard said. “I had to get my body used to playing tournaments again. I’ve been playing college matches the last year and it’s really different playing for yourself… I feel there is room for improvement but I’m glad to be through to the main draw.

“I feel like I’m staying calm on the court and fighting through the points. Maybe I’m not playing the way I want to, but I’m still trying to find solutions to win the match. I’m maturing pretty well. I hope to raise my ground strokes for the main draw.”

These guys are playing for the love of tennis. Ram-Harel has been playing since he was three years old and even played for the Israeli Davis Cup team as a junior player.

“Tennis is my life,” Ram-Harel said. “It opens the door to everywhere. I wasn’t a good student in high school, but tennis helped me get to college. Tennis helped me improve my discipline, everything. For everything in my life I thank tennis.”

His play on the Davis Cup team is most dear to him from his time on the courts.

“Davis Cup juniors representing my country meant everything,” Ram-Harel said. “(Israel) is a small country and we have to fight for our living every day. Not everybody gets to play tennis and I’m grateful and blessed that I can do it and represent my country and every soldier that dies in war and everybody.”

Soendergaard, who was joined by three of his UNC teammates at the qualies — Peck, Murray and Anudeep Kodali — has loved his time with the Tarheels. He said it’s helped him grow as a player.

“One of the things I like is you’re not just playing for yourself, but a whole team and a whole school,” Soendergaard said. “UNC is amazing because it’s a really good coaching staff and good players and really great friends there. I hope I keep progressing at UNC and hopefully pursue a professional career after that.”

But for now everyone will be focusing on being crowned the Edwardsville Futures champion. The tournament will continue through the week with the doubles finals on Friday and the singles finale unfolding on Sunday.

“Obviously the guys who qualified today are professional level tennis players and a lot of the guys who lost are good enough to be in the main draw,” Lipe said. “They lost to some excellent players and the ones that won are great players and great additions to the field. Eight guys qualified and those guys will be very competitive with the rest of the guys in the field. It’s going to be a fun time.”

Visit www.edwardsvillefutures.com to follow everything surrounding the tournament over the next week.