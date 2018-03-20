TENNIS: Raise your racquet for Simpson Tennis Center

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry The statue at the entrance to the Raymond "Bud" Simpson Tennis Center inside Gordon Moore Park in Alton, with the recently resurfaced Court 1 behind it.

The Simpson Memorial Tennis Program was established to help with the preservation and care of the Raymond “Bud” Simpson Tennis Center inside Gordon Moore Park.

So far they’ve been doing a good job of it.

The second annual Raise Your Racquet fundraiser is set for 6:30-10:30 p.m. on April 6 at Bluff City Grill in Alton. Ticket prices are $35 per person and include appetizers and entertainment by Gigi Darr and Ralph Butler. There will also be a cash bar and silent auction items available.

Last year’s inaugural Raise Your Racquet raised $24,000, which the City of Alton matched for repairs at the Simpson Center. The main 8 courts were repaired and resurfaced with the funds gathered last year.

The focus for this year will be repairing the 2 side courts, the 2-story viewing stands and adding a bathroom to the pro shop. Alton will again match the money raised and the repairs will be made during the summer.

Anyone interested in attending and /or sending in a donation, please contact Kathy Claywell at 792-2711 or check out the Simpson Tennis Program’s website at www.simpsontennis.org.