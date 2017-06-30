TENNIS: Ruckman, Logan win Alton Closed mens open doubles title

The Alton Closed doubles championships concluded on Wednesday at Alton High School with Adam Ruckman and Chris Logan defeating Travis Blair and Corey Pace 8-3 in the men's open doubles championship.

Ruckman graduated from AHS and Lewis and Clark Community College. Logan is the mens' tennis coach at LCCC.

“The men's open was by far the most competitive flight,” tournament director Jesse Macias said. “We had a very strong pair of alumni from Quincy University in Bill Brooks and Andy Fink, and we had two of the best high school doubles teams in the area in Jon Claywell and Daniel McCluskey (from Marquette Catholic) and Drake Blackwell and Trevor Davis (Jerseyville). The high school boys really put on a show in their match, everyone enjoyed watching it. For Ruckman and Logan to go 4-0 and win this tournament, that tells just how big they were playing.”

Laura Moore (Marquette and LCCC) and Adri Ventimiglia (Marquette and Webster University) defeated Sara Kreutztrager (Roxana) and Alyssa Wilson (Edwardsville) 8-0 in the girls 18 and under championship match.

Hannah Macias and Maddie Saenz of AHS beat Abbey and Lauren Gegen of Roxana 8-3 in the 16 and under girls championship match.

Jared Engleman and Ethan King of Alton defeated Dakota Klocke and Brayden Georgoff of Civic Memorial 8-2 in the 16 and under boys title match.

Nikki Lowe (AHS) and A.J. Bower (Marquette) teamed up to defeat John Hilgert and Kate Gorney 8-2 in the mixed open final.

Jesse Macias and Kevin Rowland defeated Marquette boys tennis coach Mike Walters and Bob McCluskey for the men's over 40 championship. David and Val Walters captured the father/daughter division by beating Shane Cox and Mikayla Cox in the title match. John and Brad Higdon won the father/son championship.

This year's event drew over 40 players from the area.

“There was a lot of good play in this tournament and we really appreciate players from all over the Riverbend showing up to compete,” Jesse Macias said. “Tennis is a great sport and this tournament helps bring the tennis community together. We had huge crowds for the finals and that's how it should be. The competition was fantastic. Robert Logan and I brought this tournament back a few years ago and what we envisioned really played out the last two days. We wanted to give players and families a chance to hang out, watch and play tennis, and just enjoy the game. Everyone that played this week knew Rob and loved him and the tournament allow us to celebrate him, too, and all of the good times we had on the courts with him. Rob loved this event and his family had a great showing in the tournament, especially his brother Chris and his partner Adam.”