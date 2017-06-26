TENNIS: Tiger Classic a success in E’ville

The Tiger Classic, the second summer fundraiser for the Edwardsville tennis program, was another success over the weekend at the EHS Tennis Center.

The junior tournament opened on Friday and wrapped up on Sunday with 85 entries from Edwardsville and outlying areas.

Leading the charge was EHS junior Natalie Karibian, who won the girls 18 singles with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Isabel Burwitz of Belleville East in the finals. She was just one of a slew of local successes in the tournament.

“Lots of local success,” tournament director and Edwardsville head coach Dave Lipe said. “It’s from local kids and also a lot of kids that train here… I think all the kids that played were successful because they all had the opportunity to grow as athletes and that’s the point. We’re proud of the kids that won, but we’re just as proud of the kids who didn’t win.”

Some other great showings were Elizabeth Choate, who will be an eighth grader at St. Mary’s School in Edwardsville, winning the girls 16 singles, Grace Hackett and Chloe Koons of EHS winning the girls 14 doubles, and Seth Lipe and Zach Trimpe winning the boys 18 doubles.

Lipe also took second place in the boys 18 singles, losing to Calvin Faris of St. Louis, 7-6, 6-2 in the finals. Lipe, who will be a junior with the Tigers, was unseeded, but knocked off No. 4 Cameron Cagas and No. 2 seed Christian Cowulich to reach the finals.

There were plenty of players outside of Edwardsville who played in the tourney and enjoyed success, too.

Marquette Catholic’s Daniel McCluskey won the boys 16 consolation finals with a 7-6, 6-1 win over O’Fallon’s Drake Schreiber. Other players who compete in Edwardsville tennis camps from surrounding schools who were there included, Roxana’s Sarah Kreutztrager, Abbey Gegen and Lauren Gegen and Alton’s Abby Fischer on the girls side and Marquette’s A.J. Bower on the boys side.

Dave Lipe enjoyed seeing the growth of the tournament, with the kids entering from other surrounding high school programs.

“We did have a nice showing from other high schools,” he said. “There were kids here from Triad and Marquette, Alton High, Roxana had a contingency here, along with the St. Clair County schools like Belleville East and O’Fallon. I think it’s important for those schools and I do see a rising level of interest in some of those schools. This is good for all the kids. We like to support not just the EHS kids, but we train a lot of the kids from other schools. We have kids from Marquette in our program, kids from Alton High, Granite City, Jersey and Roxana in our program. We’re very friendly with everybody.”

Lipe thanked the sponsors, too. Scott Credit Union and Leskera Law Firm were the major contributors and supporters for the Tiger Classic.

“We are very grateful to our presenting sponsors Scott Credit Union and Leskera Law,” Lipe said. “This wouldn’t be a fiscally viable endeavor for us if we didn’t have good support from those 2 entities.”

Next up for the Edwardsville summer tennis series is the Edwardsville Junior Satellite Tournament on July 15, the last fundraiser for the summer for the Tigers. The Edwardsville Futures will then get going in August.