Terrific tandem

× Expand Photos by Dan Cruz (Left) CM junior Morgan Wilson looks to clear a ball vs. Triad on April 14 at the Bethalto Sports Complex. Wilson has netted 15 goals to go with 6 assists for 36 points this season. (Right) Cassie Hall, a junior forward for the Eagles, looks to settle a ball against conference rival Triad. Hall is CM’s scoring leader, with 38 points from 16 goals and 6 assists.

While the Civic Memorial Eagles girls soccer team has experienced its struggles in the 2017 season, it possesses two bright spots in Cassie Hall and Morgan Wilson.

Mascoutah defeated CM 4-2 on April 12, but Hall and Wilson excelled. They each netted one goal, as Hall scored the first goal and Wilson nailed the second one. The Eagles lost 7-0 to Triad on April 14, then beat Jersey 5-2 on Monday and East Alton-Wood River 8-0 on Tuesday to move to 5-8 overall and 1-6 in the Mississippi Valley Conference. Hall logged a hat trick in the win over the Panthers, while Wilson scored a hat trick vs. EA-WR as they continue to give CM a scoring punch as the team looks for consistency.

“They have great chemistry together,” CM head coach Eric Zyung said. “They’ve played together several years outside of high school. They know each other. They’re good soccer players and good kids.”

Hall had scored 16 goals, while Wilson had 15 after Tuesday’s win over EA-WR.

Wilson and Hall have known each other their entire young lives. Hall said she doesn’t remember a time Wilson wasn’t a part of her life. They grew up playing on the same recreational and select teams.

“Our parents are friends and we grew up together,” Hall said.

When it comes to team play, Hall likes the improvements her team is making.

“I know we don’t always look successful on the scoreboard, but we’ve made so much progress from last year to this year,” she said. “We’ve grown incredibly.”

Wilson talked about her and Hall as a scoring combo.

“It’s our team; we work well together,” Wilson said. “Cassie gives good balls and Anna (Hall) and the rest of the team, we just finish.”

When it comes time to score, Wilson prefers to stay calm.

“I just like to relax,” she said. “My freshman year I panicked a lot.”

Both Wilson and Cassie Hall have proven their diverse talents. Both switch and go to the backfield at times. When it comes to earning more wins, Zyung said aggression will help.

“Right now, it’s the will to go to the ball, the desire,” Zyung said. “We’re losing a lot of fifty-fifty balls, a lot of loose balls. We’re looking for the mistakes instead of trying to force the mistakes. A lot of teams are just beating us to a lot of balls and creating good chances for themselves.”

Zyung said his team can improve in their soccer IQ a little bit, too.

“I don’t really think it’s conditioning,” he said when asked about winning fifty-fifty balls. “It’s about more soccer knowledge.”

Although CM has yet to scratch out a win in the league, the school competes in a fine 2A conference.

“This has to be the toughest 2A conference in the state,” Zyung said. “With Triad, Highland, Mascoutah and Jerseyville, it’s a tough conference and you play them twice. Those are 10 games that are going to be great games against well-coached teams. It’s a good conference.”

Four of CM’s losses are one-goal losses. Carlinville defeated CM 2-1 on March 8 while Highland (March 28), Mater Dei (April 3) and Triad (Apr 6) each sneaked by CM 1-0.

“On the close losses, it was just the ability to finish,” Zyung said. “Around the net, we just couldn’t get it in. We start to panic a little around the 18. Those close games have been good for us; we thought when we get into close games it would make us a better team.”

Senior Samantha Mann serves as CM’s primary goalkeeper this season. She’s recorded 74 saves and also earned 3 shutouts.

“Samantha has done really well,” Zyung said. “From sophomore to senior years, she’s improved every year. She’s doing a good job of being the field general in pointing out marks and instructing the defense.”

Senior Kaity Kappler and sophomore Jenna Robinson are earning lots of minutes this year in the backfield.

“They’re smart players who will never give up,” Zyung said. “They’re gritty players who will give you everything they have.”

CM sports a young midfield this spring, as freshmen Anna Hall, Cassie’s sister, and Kourtland Tyus are earning lots of playing time with junior Kylee Zyung and senior Gwen Lewis.

“The knowledge of the game and the speed of the game is something the younger ones aren’t used to,” Zyung said.

Zyung admitted there’s a simple definition for success this season.

“We just want to improve every game,” he said. “The conference is tough, but we lost to Triad 1-0 (the first meeting) and I think they’re one of the best teams in this area. We just have to keep improving every game. We’re looking to outhustle our opponent. It’s something you can’t coach and can’t teach. If you can do that and keep improving on staying connected and keeping out in space, we’ll be fine.”

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter