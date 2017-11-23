The Alton Athletics HOF has new members

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Members of the 2017 Alton High Athletics Hall of Fame pose with their awards in front of the HOF wall of plaques outside of the AHS gymnasium on Wednesday.

GODFREY — The Alton High Athletics Hall of Fame added to its membership with the 2017 induction class on Wednesday during the Alton Tip-Off Classic.

Three track relay teams and five individuals joined the HOF, which started in 2011 to recognize a rich history of athletics at AHS. The ‘17 additions were recognized at halftime of the Redbirds’ game against Ritenour in the tournament. There was also a small reception in the commons prior to the Alton game for the honorees.

The 1960 boys track 880-yard relay team of Ron Ayres, Marvin Bock, Mike Yavorski and B.B. Gater, the 1965 mile relay team of Percy Clark, Phil Dourson, Jeff Bernard and Maurice Pittman and the ‘70 mile relay foursome of Lester “Bo” Scott, Bobby Rogers, Roger Bower and Milton Johnson were all inducted. All three relays won state championships.

Yavorski, Gater, Pittman, Scott and Johnson were already inducted as individuals prior to 2017.

Joe Hook led the list of individuals. A 1973 AHS graduate, Hook was a football and softball coach at Alton before becoming the assistant director of athletics. He also was the founder of the AHS Athletics HOF. He retired in 2016 after working over 30 years in District 11.

He was joined on the individual side of the induction class by Leon Huff (Class of ‘68, boys basketball), Ron Caldwell (Class of ‘72, boys basketball), Terry Winston (Class of ‘90, boys track and field) and Ashley (Cox) Purkey (Class of ‘03, girls bowling).

Hook, Purkey, Bock, Clark, Scott and Rogers were on hand for the festivities and accept their awards. The others were represented by family and friends.