The Big 5-0-0

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Marquette Catholic softball coach Dan Wiedman talks to his players after their home game against Highland on April 13. The day before, Wiedman picked up his 500th coaching victory after Marquette beat Sacred Heart-Griffin 7-2 at Springfield.

Dan Wiedman is glad to have Meghan Schorman on his team.

“She’s a good player,” the longtime Marquette Catholic softball coach said. “There’s not a lot I can say to her.”

Schorman helped Wiedman reach a big milestone in the Explorers’ 7-2 road victory over the Sacred Heart-Griffin Cyclones on April 12. She struck out 10 and pounded out three hits to help give Wiedman his 500th career victory.

“It feels awesome to give your coach his 500th win,” Schorman said. “Not many teams get to be a part of that, so to be a part of it is pretty cool.”

This spring, the Explorers are looking to help Wiedman finish with another strong season as coach. Marquette entered this week with a 13-0 record.

“We’re going to play our game and see where it gets us,” Schorman said.

Strong pitching has played a key role in Wiedman’s 500 victories. Schorman, who plans to continue her career at the University of Pittsburgh next year, entered this week with 44 career victories. Jessie Rose, a 2002 graduate, finished with 68 career wins, including 23 in her junior season, and helped the Explorers win three regional titles. Alexis Silkwood, a 2013 graduate, won 124 games and helped Marquette make three state appearances, including a second-place finish in her senior year.

“Pitching is the name of the game in fastpitch,” Wiedman said. “We’ve been lucky enough to have a lot of very good pitchers at Marquette, especially those three.”

Rose went on to play for Illinois College. Silkwood played four years at Mississippi State University and finished as the team’s all-time leader in wins, strikeouts, innings pitched, appearances and complete games. She is playing professionally for the Akron Racers in the National Pro Fastpitch softball league.

Schorman won 18 games in her freshman year. After taking her sophomore year off, she returned to the Explorers the next year and won 17 games and earned Class 3A all-state honors.

Schorman said Wiedman has been helpful to her throughout her career.

“I think Dan is a great coach,” the senior said. “Over the years he has really evolved me into a really good ballplayer.”

Wiedman was named Marquette’s head coach in 1995. During his tenure, the Alton school has won seven regional titles and four sectional championships and competed at the state tournament three times.

“I just wanted us to be very competitive,” Wiedman said. “I wanted to make it one of the better programs in the area. As far as how long I was going to be here, I didn’t know. I was working at Boeing. I had a job which I was lucky enough that I was able to work a flex shift, so I can go in early and get off early. Working a job like that, I didn’t know from year to year if I was able to continue coaching. I owe it to Boeing for allowing me to do something like this and for Marquette for keeping me on for as long as they have.”

Wiedman’s world

The Explorers have won 20 or more games 11 times during Dan Wiedman’s Marquette Catholic softball coaching career.

Marquette finished 18-12 in Wiedman’s first season as coach in 1995.

Wiedman reached the 100-win mark in 2000, the same year Marquette won its first regional title in nine years.

Seven players have earned all-state honors during Wiedman’s career — Mary Wiedman, Morgan Wiedman, Maddie Youngblood, Alexis Silkwood, Mia Stack, Rebecca Griffon and Meghan Schorman.

