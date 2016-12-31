The comeback kid

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Alton High graduate Jordann Wilson is playing in her first season with the Lewis and Clark Community College women’s basketball team this winter. She’s among the team’s leaders in scoring and assists.

After a year hiatus, Jordann Wilson is back on the basketball court this winter.

The Alton High graduate is playing in her first season with the Lewis and Clark Community College women’s basketball squad. So far, her freshman season has been successful: she’s among the Trailblazers’ leaders in scoring (12.3 points per game), assists (2.4 points per game) and free-throw percentage (90.9 percent).

“Jordann is doing really well,” Lewis and Clark head coach Jaron Young said. “She’s been kind of leading us from a point guard position as well as playing No. 2 guard. She’s been playing really good defense. She’s been shooting the ball a little up and down. I’m trying to get her to be more consistent. But defensively, she’s been playing great for us. She’s shooting the ball from the free-throw line very well.”

Wilson is helping LCCC get off to a 10-1 start. The Trailblazers defeated Southwestern Tennessee 73-68 in overtime in their last game on Dec. 17 on the road.

Lewis and Clark’s next game will be at Illinois Central College on Jan. 4. The Godfrey school has 16 regular season games remaining.

“We play some tough teams,” Young said. “We’re doing pretty decent right now. We’re trying to improve on some things as far as shooting the ball consistently, driving to the basket and being able to defend a lot better and playing better team defense. Those are the things that we’re looking to improve.”

Wilson is playing for a Lewis and Clark team that has 11 freshmen and four sophomores.

“It’s going great being able to come back to my hometown,” said Wilson, who lives in Godfrey.

Kondriauna Miller, another Alton grad, is one of the sophomores. She’s averaging 8.3 points per game.

“Konnie is doing wonderful,” Young said. “She started a couple of games, but she came off the bench for the most part. She’s been doing really well. She’s been that spark off the bench for us at times and she has brought a lot of energy to the team. She’s also one of our leaders.”

Wilson is a redshirt freshman at Lewis and Clark. She transferred from Xavier University in New Orleans. She sat out last year because of an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury she suffered prior to her senior year at Alton High.

“I took it (the year off) as a blessing,” Wilson said. “It was another year for me to rehab and get stronger and trying to improve on the areas that I knew that needed improvement. So I didn’t really try to dwell on the things that I couldn’t do, but what I could do to make myself better.”

Wilson said she enjoys playing with Young and assistant coach Andrew Washington.

“It’s great having coaches like him and coach Washington, who didn’t give up on me and said, ‘Look, Jordann, you can still play.’ That’s a blessing to be able to have coaches like that and support you and behind you,” Wilson said. “Coach Washington was my coach in middle school, so it’s always nice to play with him again.”

Wilson scored in double figures eight times. She finished with 10 points in the Trailblazers’ last game against Southwestern Tennessee. She poured in a season-high 22 points against Shawnee on Dec. 7.

Wilson graduated from AHS in 2015. She played just one game during her senior year because of her knee injury. When she was a junior, she was among the Redbirds’ leaders in scoring at 14.8 points per game.

“Going into my senior year, I tore my ACL the first time,” Wilson said. “I tried to come back in my senior year, but during senior night, I tore it again.”

The Lewis and Clark freshman said even though she missed her freshman year at Xavier University, she was still determined to come back to basketball.

“I didn’t want to give up on it,” she said. “I said to myself that I can give myself one more shot, all or nothing. I don’t have anything to lose. That was my drive to come back.”

The AHS grad found out that the college game is much more challenging than in high school.

“It’s a lot more physical,” she said. “Not only you have to be physically ready, but you have to be mentally ready as well. It’s not just one part, but you have to be well-rounded and a complete player.”

Wilson said her goal for the rest of the season is provide more leadership to the Trailblazers.

“Being a leader, I’m supposed to help people get better,” she said. “Being that person, I’m supposed to help myself and others be accountable and that’s what I need to start doing a lot more of because we have a lot of potential on our team.”

