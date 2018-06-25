The fast life

photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp

Photos by Jeff Helmkamp

WHAT: Midnight Madness street-legal drag racing and drifting program

WHEN: June 15 (upcoming dates: July 14, Aug. 11, Sept. 1, Sept. 15, Oct. 27, Nov. 10)

WHERE: Gateway Motorsports Park, 700 Raceway Blvd. in Madison

WHY: A safe alternative to illegal street racing, Midnight Madness is an opportunity for drivers to race one another in their street-legal cars on the Dragplex’s quarter-mile drag strip in an informal atmosphere. Not just a street-legal drag race, each Friday night Midnight Madness is a lifestyle event, complete with special themes, DJs, a drifting pit, attractions, and social activities. Participants can race their street-legal cars on the same track used by the stars of the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series at speeds in excess of 320 miles per hour.

