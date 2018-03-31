The final whistle

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Roxana softball coach Mike Arbuthnot talks with Olivia Stangler during a game against Civic Memorial on March 21. Arbuthnot plans to retire as coach at the end of the season.

When her high school softball career at Roxana High comes to an end in May, Phoebe Booher is going to miss working with coach Mike Arbuthnot.

“Arb is something else,” the Roxana senior said. “He’s probably one of my favorite coaches.”

Arbuthnot plans to step down as Roxana softball coach after this season. He’s retiring as a driver’s education, health and physical education teacher for the Roxana School District after 33 years.

Arbuthnot recently resigned as Highland girls basketball coach after five seasons.

“At the end of this softball season, I will be finishing coaching,” Arbuthnot said. “I’m not saying in the future that I won’t be coaching. I’ll see what opportunities are out there. As I retire, I got some things out there that I’m looking at ... I have nothing set in stone right now. I’m just going to step back and see what falls.”

Arbuthnot hopes the Shells will turn in another strong season in his final year as coach. Roxana finished 19-17 last year and return numerous players such as Booher and juniors Abi Stahlhut and Olivia Stangler.

“This softball team has 16 girls out and every one of them cares about each other,” the Roxana coach said. “Every one of them comes out to practice every day working hard. For me to go out with a group of young ladies like this, it couldn’t be better because I’m so proud of these girls for the way they act and the way they represent our school.”

The Shells entered this week at 0-5 after losing games to Alton, Civic Memorial, and New Athens and getting swept by Mascoutah in a doubleheader.

“Last year was a good year for us as far as winning 19 games,” Arbuthnot said. “This year, we’re starting off the same way we did last year. We do have some people in new positions. We graduated five seniors from last year and they all played an integral part. This year we are trying to find the right pieces to the puzzle.”

Besides softball, Arbuthnot coached boys and girls basketball and baseball at Roxana. He coached the baseball team to a regional title in 2008 and the girls basketball squad to two regional crowns in 1997 and 2002.

Arbuthnot is in his second stint as Roxana softball coach. He headed the Shells from 1989-95. Roxana won its first of four regional titles in 1994.

Arbuthnot returned as softball coach in 2015, replacing Pat Keith. He had seven freshmen on his team, including Booher.

Booher, who has driven in more than 100 runs during her career, said Arbuthnot always preaches his players to turn in a strong work ethic in practices and in games.

“He’s to the point,” the senior said. “He does what we have to do to be successful and that’s what I like about Arb.”

Stahlhut, who was the Shells’ leading hitter at .521 with 14 home runs and 64 RBIs last year, said she enjoys working with Arbuthnot.

“He’s absolutely amazing, especially for our girls,” the junior said. “He’s so supportive and he says the right things at the right time.”

