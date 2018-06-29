The iron lady

photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate

Laura Moore didn’t have much trouble with the new National Tennis Rating Program Women’s 3.5 Singles division in this year’s Bud Simpson Open.

The Godfrey resident captured her first tournament title after beating Princess Imoukhuede of Champaign 6-4, 6-3 in the NTRP Women’s 3.5 Singles title match June 24 at the Andy Simpson Tennis Center at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Moore, a Marquette Catholic graduate and a sophomore at Lewis and Clark, was the only Riverbend resident to win a championship in the tournament.

“It feels really great to win on my home court at Lewis and Clark,” Moore said. “I played really well.”

Moore played in three divisions in the tournament. She also competed in women’s open doubles with Noni Updyke of Worden and in mixed open doubles with Jesse Macias, the Alton girls tennis coach.

“I wanted to try it to see what it was like and see if I could do it, and I did,” Moore said.

Moore played in three matches on June 24. First, she played in a consolation women’s open doubles match. An hour later, she played her championship match with Imoukhuede. She wrapped up her day with a mixed doubles match later that afternoon.

“She’s an iron woman,” tourney director James Humphrey said. “Normally, we try to avoid having people play three events because it’s kind of hard to schedule. But I know Laura and I know that she can do it. I told her as long as she’s available all weekend and she can work through the schedule, we’ll do it and we’ll try it. She really came through with flying colors.”

Moore, who played in the tournament for the fourth time, trailed 4-2 in the first set before winning four straight games. With the second set tied at 1-1, Moore won two straight games to take a 3-1 lead and never trailed the rest of the way.

Moore was the No. 2 seed, while Imoukhuede was seeded first.

“I played really well in the second set,” Moore said. “Some of my shots weren’t as good, so it gave her the advantage of climbing back up. At the end, I pulled it off.”

Besides Moore and Imoukhuede, Lily Ingram and Sabrina Ingram of Jerseyville and Aubrey McCormick of Dow also competed in the Women’s 3.5 Singles division. Moore beat McCormick 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals on June 23.

“The main idea was we always have younger players who want to play, but they’re not really ready to play in the open division with the really top experienced players,” Humphrey said. “We based it on the NTRP rating of 3.5 or lower. So it’s intermediate. It’s for players who aren’t quite as experienced and don’t want to play in the open.”

Other Riverbend residents who competed in the tournament included Jon and Jim Claywell, Hannah Macias, Sara Kreutztrager, Daniel McCluskey, Adam Ruckman, Joe Segneri, Silas Chapman and Allan Bower.

The Bud Simpson Open wrapped up its 36th year. The three-day tournament was named after Raymond “Bud” Simpson, a doctor and avid tennis player who died in 1982.

Other champions at Bud Simpson Open

Men’s Open Singles Carson Haskins (Ballwin, Mo.)

Women’s Open Singles Shannon Gordon-Carney (St. Louis)

Men’s Open Doubles

Carson Haskins and Kristopher Ortega (Homer Glen)

Women’s Open Doubles

Callaghan Adams (Edwardsville) and Morgan Colbert (Glen Carbon)

Mixed Open Doubles

Shannon Gordon-Carney and Terry McNabb (St. Louis)

Men’s 45 Singles

Michael Peri (Lake St. Louis)

Men’s 55 Singles

Dennis Myers (Wentzville, Mo.)

