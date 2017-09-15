The joy of coaching

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate East Alton-Wood River cross country coach Russ Colona talks with his boys squad before the Tiger Classic on Sept. 6 at SIUE. Colona has coached the cross country team since 1989 and heads the track team in the spring.

Russ Colona retired as a teacher at East Alton-Wood River High School in May after 33 years.

But he wasn’t planning on giving up coaching cross country and track for the Oilers.

“This is not work for me,” Colona said. “It’s like fishing. I’ve been doing cross country myself. I started running in 1969. I ran in high school and college myself. I started this Wood River program in 1989 and have been going with it and had pretty good success. I had a lot of fun, so I’m going to stay with it.”

Colona returned for his 28th season as EA-WR cross country coach this fall. He also heads the Oilers’ boys and girls track teams in the spring and is the president of the Alton Road Runners club.

The Road Runners, established in 1979, has played host to the Runner of the Year banquet for the last 12 years, honoring cross country runners from the youth ranks to a slew of area high school programs. Colona serves as emcee and razzes each runner when they come to the podium to receive their awards with his fun-loving personality.

It’s that personality and his plethora of experience that make his kids love him.

“He’s really good,” said senior Nikolas Duley, who joined the EA-WR cross country team this year after competing at Civic Memorial last year. “He’s super experienced and he has a ridiculous amount of data where he can pretty much tell you everything you need to know about how good you’re going to do if you live up to your potential. He’s really smart and he’s got that experience.”

Duley, Chase Wallendorff, Jacob Mustain, Blake Unterbrink, Jake Wells, Ryne White, Austin Brimer, Kody Fitton, Damien Holbrook-Blair, and Trent Klabough are among the members of the boys cross country team. The Oilers lost their top runner and state qualifier — Brenden Springman — to graduation.

Colona is hoping the boys team will qualify for sectionals for the ninth straight year.

“I’ve got a really good group of kids that’s working hard,” the longtime EA-WR coach said. “I don’t have that front runner like I had in (William) McLemore and Springman I had in the past. But I got a pack of runners that when they come in, they all come in together and that’s what we’re counting on to finish the season.”

Meagan Wallendorff is the only girl on the team. EA-WR lost two runners, Carissa Gilreath and Kaylee Dailey, to graduation.

“She runs on my track team,” Colona said. “She knows that running cross country makes strong track runners. She’s out here working hard and doing fine for us.”

Duley said Colona always preaches to his runners to perform well in every race.

“He told us that he likes seeing guys push themselves,” the senior said. “He likes the look on their faces when they come in just dead tired. That’s pretty much what he does it for. He’s a great guy. We go to eat after every race and he buys us a meal since we don’t have money. He definitely does it for the love of it.”

During Colona’s track coaching career at EA-WR, his boys team had three individuals — including triple jump state champion Travis Williams in 2002 — and a relay team earn all-state honors. Last year, the boys squad won its fourth straight Prairie State Conference championship.

Colona graduated from Cahokia High School and SIUE. After working as a graduate assistant coach for SIUE’s cross country team for a couple of years, he was hired as a physical education and driver’s education teacher at EA-WR in 1984.

Five years later, Colona decided to start a cross country program at EA-WR.

“My oldest daughter was going to come into high school,” he said. “I was a cross country bug forever and I said she’s going to run cross country. I came up here and they didn’t have a program, so I’ll start one. So I put it all together and we did all right.”

The Oilers have been successful in both and girls divisions since Colona started the program.

The EA-WR boys had two state qualifying teams in 1998 and 2013 and 18 sectional qualifying teams.

“Our program has been strong since I’ve been here, not to brag,” Colona said. “We’ve been decent. We never had a terrible year where we don’t put anything on the course. The kids have been good. They come out every year. I’ve got a good group this year, and we’ll be pretty decent coming back.”

The girls have had two state qualifiers — Wendy Colona (2002) and Haley Kerpan (2015) — within the last 15 years. The last time EA-WR qualified for sectionals as a team was in 2014.

“Both of my daughters went to state,” Colona said. “Haley Kerpan was tough and she ran some really good races in state at track and cross country. We’ve been happy with the girls.”

