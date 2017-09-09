The last ride

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Marquette senior Shelby Jones prepares to hit a backhand shot at Roxana High against the Shells on Aug. 28. Jones is looking to advance to state for the third time in four prep seasons with the Explorers in 2017.

Shelby Jones is looking to close out her final season with the Marquette Catholic Explorers on the prep tennis courts in style.

After advancing to state in singles as a freshman and sophomore and going 2-4 with one championship bracket victory, Jones missed qualifying in the first year of a two-class IHSA tennis system in 2016. She’s looking to rectify that this season.

She entered this week off to a quick 6-1 start to the ‘17 season. She’s also taking on a new role for the inexperienced Explorers by being a leader to the young netters, as well as an extension for first-year Marquette head coach Mike Walters.

“I’m just excited to be a senior,” Jones said. “I love the opportunity it presents to me just to be a leader to the team. I love that the younger girls kind of look up to me and I love being their role model.

“All the other years since my freshman year I’ve always been the youngest on varsity, so this has definitely been a big change. I love being their leader and watching them improve because they all really want to learn.”

Walters said Jones has made his transition to the team much smoother. He’s also the boys tennis coach for the Explorers, but this is his first venture with the girls. Walters takes over for longtime Marquette coach Jim Claywell, who stepped down after last season. His son, Jon Claywell, is a freshman at Quincy University playing tennis and he wanted to spend more time watching him.

“Between (Jones) and my assistant Kathy Claywell, I’ve had to rely on them a lot for who are the better players and what I need to work on with them,” Walters said. “Shelby will tell me, ‘She needs to work on her forehand, she needs to work on her backhand, or her volley isn’t very good.’ Once I get out there I’m like, ‘Wow, she was paying attention.’

“I’ve had some good boys players, but I can’t think of any of them whoever told me what my Nos. 7 and 8 players needed to work on, but she seems to know what everyone needs to work on and has been a great help to me.”

Jones raved about having Walters come on board as the coach, too. She thought it’s brought a fresh perspective and style to the Explorers.

“I’m really thankful Mike came in,” Jones said. “He’s a phenomenal coach and really has a great mind for the strategy of the game, which is something we’ve never had in the past. He’s been able to work with all of us on the tactical aspect of the game.”

As for most of Jones’ knowledge, it has come from bouncing around through summer tournaments on the USTA circuit and playing in various leagues in the metropolitan area. It’s given her a solid foundation of skillsets and a fantastic mental approach to the game.

She took it a little easy after last season, especially with becoming a standout bowler on Marquette’s first-ever bowling team, but she didn’t stay too far away from the courts.

“After the season last year I took off a little bit, just to regroup,” Jones said. “I had bowling season too and that was a good first. I worked over the summer and played in a few tournaments. I played junior tennis over at the Missouri Athletic Club. Junior team tennis really presented an opportunity to be part of a team, work as a leader and work on being a good teammate.”

Walters said being a good teammate and leading by example are never problems for Jones. He picked up on that pretty quickly when he started coaching the Explorers.

“This is a young lady that played in a tournament recently and lost in the first round to the eventual winner and was probably the second best player there,” Walters said. “She didn’t complain. I had more parents and coaches saying, ‘Is that your girl? She’s a good player, but boy is she a nice young lady.’ That means a lot to me. She’s a great kid.”

With Jones and Katie Ventimiglia as the most experienced players back with the Explorers this year, they are definitely going through changes and growing pains. Walters admitted Jones’ presence has provided some quick learning for his novice netters, though.

“A lot of these kids have really improved and a lot of it is how they see Shelby,” Walters said. “She’s the first one to practice, she’s stretching, she’s ready and she’s business. But one of the things I like to see is when she smiles on the court because sometimes tennis can get a little too intense and it’s just a game. I want her to be competitive and I want her to win, but I want her to enjoy it.”

So far she is enjoying it. She did some tweaking and improving on her game to prepare for her last hurrah at Marquette and she believes it has her in a good position to succeed.

“My serve I’ve been able to improve,” Jones said. “I’m able to mix it up between a kick serve, a slice serve and a powerful serve. My backhand I’m a lot more consistent on and able to hit more winners, same as my forehand.”

And with all that knowledge Walters will continue to lean on her to help him through his first season as coach, too. He admitted he’s lucky to have her.

“I want to know what she has to say because she’s a captain,” Walters said. “I told her she’s the leader of the team.”

