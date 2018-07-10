After 24 years working at the Bethalto School District, Todd Hannaford finally got his dream job.

Hannaford was recently named the new athletics director at Civic Memorial High School. He replaces Adam Miller, who will be the new principal at Trimpe Middle School.

“It's a position that I thought about for years and years,” Hannaford said. “When you love athletics and when you're around athletics and when all of your kids play athletics, you think about this position. My kids are at an age that I felt like I could do this job as well as continuing to support them at home in their own athletic adventures. I'm really excited. It's a great opportunity. I think it came at the right time of my life. I'm excited about the new move.”

Miller, a 1999 Roxana graduate, worked as CM's AD for two years. He headed the athletics department at East Alton-Wood River for 7 years before going to the Bethalto school in '16.

Miller said he will miss working at CM. During his two-year tenure, the Eagles won regional championships in girls basketball and baseball.

“This move is bittersweet for me as it is a great opportunity and it will be much easier on my wife and two boys,” said Miller, who replaced Steve Carey as the school’s AD two years ago.

Hannaford is no stranger to athletics. He worked as an assistant for the CM football team and coached the Trimpe wrestling squad. His son, Ethan, will be a senior at CM and plays for the boys soccer team.

“I've been in athletics all of my life,” Hannaford said. “I played football, wrestling and baseball and summer softball. My kids are in different sports now, so I've been around those whether they'll be soccer, volleyball, track or baseball through that aspect as a dad, watching and learning and trying to help them grow throughout the years.”

Hannaford started working with the Bethalto School District in 1994, when he was hired to become a science teacher and wrestling coach at Trimpe Middle School and an assistant football coach at CM. He also worked as a dean and assistant principal at CM, a principal at Bethalto West Intermediate School and a principal at Bethalto East Primary School.

“I've been around a little bit,” Hannaford said.

Hannaford will take over a CM athletics program that had strong seasons in several sports last year, including girls and boys basketball and wrestling.

“I'm honored to be able to sit in this office at the athletic director's desk and try to do my job of helping facilitate and make sure that we keep things running smooth and providing great opportunities for our kids,” Hannaford said. “Athletics is a great opportunity for students as they go through their high school careers.”

The new CM athletics director said he can't wait for the fall season to begin.

“That's probably one of the most exciting parts of the year, especially when that first football game kicks off,” he said.

From Fairfield to Bethalto

Graduated from Fairfield High

Attended Eastern Illinois University

Earned Master's degree in education administration from SIUE

Returned to Fairfield High to work as a part-time teacher and coach for two years