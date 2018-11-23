× Expand Former Granite City athletic trainer Tate Merten with Illinois Athletic Trainers Association president Holly Odean-Carpenter as he received the organization’s first ever Impact Athletic Trainer Award during a ceremony on Nov. 11 in East Peoria.

The Illinois Athletic Trainers Association didn’t have a hard time picking a recipient for the inaugural Impact Athletic Trainer Award.

The organization selected former Granite City athletic trainer Tate Merten.

“He was the only ideal candidate,” said Andy Renner, an IATA Region 4 representative and an athletic trainer at Alton High School. “We looked at Tate and we knew he was deserving of the award.”

Merten received his award during the association’s state meeting Nov. 11 in East Peoria. The Impact Athletic Trainer Award recognizes trainers who exemplify professionalism, dedication and longevity in the field of athletic training.

“I was told from the vice president that my award would be Saturday night right before the social started,” Merten said. “I was talking to Andy and he said, ‘No, man, you’re getting the award on Sunday at the hall of fame banquet.’ The hall of fame banquet was a pretty big deal. About four or five years ago, I spoke for Dan Stephens (of Gateway Regional Medical Center) before he was inducted into the hall of fame, so I knew what’s that all about. I thought, ‘Oh, boy, this is going to be interesting.’ But it turned out good.”

Merten joined Paul Strandquist (Special Recognition Award), Joe Cunnane of Lockport High (Karen Hovorka Humanitarian Award) and Matt Munjoy from Decatur Memorial Hospital and Maroa-Forsyth High (Rich Carey Dedicated Service Award) in a group of this year’s award winners.

“It was really neat to be able to recognize him and have him become the first recipient because we thought he would be the perfect candidate,” Renner said.

Merten received recommendations from Renner, Stephens and Granite City athletic director John Moad for the award. Merten was a teacher in Renner’s first athletic training class in 2000.

“He was one of my first mentors,” Renner said.

Merten said he made a speech that lasted 1 minute and 20 seconds, thanking his family and friends who made the trip for the ceremony as well as numerous athletic trainers.

“I received my award from the president and she goes, ‘Do you want to say a few words?’” Merten said. “I said I wasn’t planning on it, but I can throw something out there. The vice president was sitting right next to the podium and I said to the audience, ‘I’m not quite prepared for this. The vice president told me I wasn’t speaking, so I’m going to give it a shot here.’”

Merten played a key role for the Granite City athletic department for 22 years before stepping down in December 2017. He worked as a trainer for all 20 teams at GCHS. He has worked for more than 50 head coaches and hundreds of athletes.

“When you put in as much time as Tate has in his career and are passionate about it and have helped grow athletic training in our area, it was pretty neat,” Renner said. “I’m still proud of him and he’s very deserving.”

Merten is working at Multi-Care Specialists, a Granite City medical facility owned by Dr. Mark Eavenson, one of the physicians.

