The streak is over

The Summers-Port Sharks continue to break records at the Southwestern Illinois Swim Association championship meet.

The Sharks set marks in eight events at the five-team SWISA championship meet on July 22 at Summers-Port Pool in Godfrey: five in the 15-18 boys division and three in the 13-14 girls division. The Godfrey swimming team is now the SWISA record holder in 42 events.

“I’m so happy for them all because it’s such a reward for all of your hard work to break records like that,” Summers-Port coach Nancy Miller said.

Unfortunately, the efforts didn’t help the Sharks win their 25th consecutive SWISA championship. Summers-Port placed second by one-half of a point to the Paddlers Pirates in the five-team meet. The Sharks finished with 1,948.5 points, while Paddlers had 1,949.

Originally, Summers-Port won the meet by a point and a half over Paddlers, 1,955.5-1,954. But after the meet, Paddlers coaches protested the results because of the small difference in the point spread and because there were nine events that were not verified in the database. After a two-day review, SWISA officials revised the results and Paddlers was awarded the championship.

“It was unbelievably close,” Miller said. “I have to give it to the Paddlers team. They really performed beautifully today.”

Matthew Daniel placed first in all five of his events and set three SWISA records in the 15-18 boys division. He swam a SWISA record time of 1:46.64 in the 200-yard freestyle and helped the 200-yard freestyle and relay teams — which included Noah Clancy and brothers Cole and Caden Akal — pick up victories and set conference records. Daniel also placed first in the 50-yard freestyle and the 50-yard butterfly.

Daniel, the SWISA record holder in eight events, dedicated his performance to his grandmother, Sarah Joy Daniel, who turned 70 on July 24. He said Sarah Joy influenced him to start swimming when he was young.

“After my mom passed away, she wanted something for me to do,” Daniel said. “So she brought me up here (to Summers-Port) and got me involved in activities, and I fell in love with it.”

Clancy also placed first in five events in the 15-18 boys division. Besides the relays, he also won the 100-yard intermediate medley, 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard breaststroke. He set SWISA records in the 100 IM (54.86 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (53.22 seconds).

Anna Moehn came out on top in four events in the 13-14 girls division and broke SWISA records in three of them. She set marks in the 200-yard freestyle (2:00.58) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.91) and helped the 200-yard medley relay team — which also included Riley Clancy, Leah Pohlman and Jen Whetzel — swim a conference record time of 2:03.84. Moehn also won the 100 IM.

“I really gave it my all, which really meant a lot,” Moehn said. “To see all my work and training come out in a positive way, it really was special.”

Daniel and Cole Akal, the Sharks’ only seniors, competed at the SWISA meet for the final time. They were honored before the meet.

“It’s really sentimental to me because I pretty much grew up here,” said Daniel, who plans to swim at St. Leo University next year. “Even before I was swimming, I was here a lot just for recreation. It’s really sad to say it’s a chapter of my life that’s ending, but another big one is coming. So that’s good.”

Summers-Port High Point award winners

Caden Akal, third, 15-18 boys

Noah Clancy, T-1st, 15-18 boys

Matthew Daniel, T-1st, 15-18 boys

Lucas Frye, second, 11-12 boys

Anna Moehn, first, 13-14 girls

Claire Paule, second, 11-12 girls

Jack Rea, first, 9-10 boys

Sophia Statos, third, 8 and under girls

Stephen Stobbs, second, 9-10 boys

