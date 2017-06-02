× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Shelia Beiermann has been an instrumental part of the Marquette athletics department, working as the athletics secretary for 15 of her 17 years at the school. Beiermann will be retiring from the school early this summer and will be sorely missed.

Shelia Beiermann has been the woman behind the scenes since 2001 at Marquette Catholic High School.

For 15 years Beiermann has been the athletics secretary for the Explorers, working as the glue holding everything together.

She started part time in the main office in 2001 and moved into the athletics office full time the following year. In 2010 she was moved into the business office for a year, but then returned to the athletics office where her passion has been at Marquette.

Now after 17 years at the school, she’s decided to retire. It’s going to leave a big void with some even bigger shoes to fill.

“It was a very tough decision for me to leave Marquette,” Beiermann said. “I’ve been here 17 years and it’s my second family. I’m married and have 2 daughters, both married. Michelle, my oldest, has 2 girls, 5 and 2. Kelly, my youngest, has a boy that’s 21 months old and she’s due in 3 weeks with her second one. Those 2 factors played a lot of weight on my decision to leave Marquette. I just decided it was time to be a full-time grandma and be available for my girls and grandkids when they needed me.”

Beiermann has worked for 3 athletics directors at Marquette — Jerry Montague, Sarah Ulrich and current AD Jack Holmes.

Holmes replaced Ulrich after the 2015 fall season for the Explorers had already begun. Beiermann was crucial in Holmes’ transition to the program.

“I thought I was fully retired and knowing (Marquette principal) Mike (Slaughter) and (assistant principal) Bob (Baird), they called me right before Labor Day 2015 and school was already started and I said, ‘That sounds like something I’d really like to do,’” Holmes said of accepting the Marquette AD job. “Of course you’re always apprehensive of who you’re going to work with, but it didn’t take me long to realize I had an all-star secretary here. She had the office highly organized. I just sat down and started working; it was that easy. She just knows this whole department so well.”

Slaughter and Holmes are amazed at how well she’s networked. Most of the ADs and principals from the surrounding schools are familiar with her and her work.

“The really gratifying thing about her, is so many of the athletics directors I deal with all know her,” Holmes said. “They know how good she is and they know how good her work is and they know how lucky I am.”

Slaughter added, “Shelia has kind of been the person behind the scenes running that sports office. She’s worked with 3 different ADs and she knows that office better than all the ADs. It’s going to be a loss. She’s been here 17 years and knows all the ADs and principals all over the place.

“What people don’t realize is the amount of time she puts into the job at home when other schools and our coaches call her at home on her cellphone and she gets right on it.”

It’s hard for her to list all the remedial things she does for the department every day, but one of the bigger things is getting the three sports banquets organized for the fall, winter and spring. She also cuts checks for officials, handles cancellations and rescheduled games and prints up all of the schedules, and compiles the info for pocket schedules to go to the printer, among plenty of other tasks.

“It’s just a monopoly of things I do and I enjoy it,” Beiermann said. “I wouldn’t have been here so long if I didn’t enjoy it.

“The first thing I do is check emails, check phone messages and on Mondays we have to get a weekly report up to the office so the sports for the week can be announced. Each season follows the same guidelines. You do schedules, bus schedules, gym schedules.

“I do all sorts of things. It’s really hard to remember everything I do in the course of the day, but it’s fun and challenging, especially in the spring with rainouts when we have our lovely weather,” she added, chuckling.

The Jersey High grad, Godfrey resident and member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church has definitely seen her share of successful athletes and teams shuffle through the halls of Marquette. She was there when the girls soccer program won a state championship in 2011 and the boys soccer team did the same in 2012.

She’s also seen standout athletes like Alexis Silkwood in softball and Deion Lavender in boys basketball excel in their respective sports.

Her personal favorite moment with the Explorers came the year before she began working for the school though, during the 1999-00 girls basketball season.

“It’s been fun,” she said. “One of the big things was my daughter (Michelle) was a senior basketball player, we were behind 16 points in the Carrollton Regional and came back with 4 minutes to go and ended up winning that regional. That was a tremendous highlight for the school. We won the sectional, the super-sectional and went to state that year (finishing third). There’s nothing better than a team going to state; it’s a wonderful experience and a goal they play for all year. For a team to get to state is a big highlight for me, but it’s a lot of additional work because you’ve got to do things that the IHSA requests.

“Alexis Silkwood, when she came through here was a big highlight,” she said. “There have just been a lot of athletes that have come through here and excelled outside of Marquette and it’s been fun to watch.”

Holmes said the athletics department has begun its search to replace Beiermann, who will be fully retired in a couple of weeks. Interested applicants can apply at the athletics director’s office and contact Holmes at (618) 463-0583, ext. 227.

“We’ve already had some applicants,” Holmes said. “We advertised it a couple weeks ago to all the Catholic churches far and wide and it got put in 3 of the bulletins that weekend. We’ll see what we get in then probably do some interviewing and make that decision quickly. The reason why we want to make that quickly is Shelia has been very gracious and is going to help with the transition. There’s a lot to learn.”

Beiermann may be gracious enough to help, but she’s going to be a little busy with her new career as full-time grandma, too.

“The very first thing (after retirement) will be my new grandson when he arrives,” she said. “That played a big part in my decision to retire and I’m going to be spending a lot of time with him, cuddling him and holding him and just having fun.”

