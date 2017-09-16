The young and the restless

The Marquette Catholic boys soccer program underwent a major change this season when longtime coach Jeremy Sanfilippo left and assistant coach Joe Burchett took over.

The team also graduated six seniors from its 2016 squad, leaving Burchett with an extremely young but very talented team whose aspiration this year is nothing less than winning the state tournament.

“The state championship is definitely a big-time goal,” senior captain Noah Fahnestock said. “Especially since we won in 2012, so that is the whole team’s goal, that’s my goal. That is what we have all been working for.”

Returning to 1A gives the young Explorers reason to think they have a shot at the state championship. Their play thus far has proved they have a shot, and it’s something both the coach and the players recognize. Marquette has been cast in 2A for the postseason the last three seasons.

“It’s a process, and Joe always says that regular season games — they mean something but they don’t mean everything,” Fahnestock said. “They are just stepping stones toward the end, so we are just preparing for regionals, preparing for sectionals, preparing to go as far as we can; we will pick back up.”

The 2017 squad is made up of seven sophomores, eight juniors, and just three seniors — not exactly the kind of experience that one expects on a team that has its sights set on a state championship, but that is the Explorers’ goal nonetheless.

“We really have a lot of talent, but we are still really young,” Burchett said. “A lot of our players are sophomores ... I’m proud of the sophomores — they are skinny and tall — so I just have to get some meat on them.”

Regardless of how much meat the sophomores have on them, the season so far has been successful. The Explorers hold a 5-2-2 record overall with three of their games coming against Class 3A competition. Last week they played three times against 3A schools, beating Belleville East and tying both Belleville West and Granite City within a span of five days. In both of the draw games, Marquette controlled the ball and outshot its opponents by a fair margin.

“A 1-1 draw (vs. Belleville West) feels like a win for us; I don’t know if that feels like a win for them, but for us it feels like a win against a big opponent,” Burchett said on Saturday after the game. “Typically the Southwestern Conference teams are strong.”

Saturday’s game against West saw the Explorers come out extremely strong on the ball, controlling the flow of play, and taking a 1-0 lead halfway through the first period.

However, as time wore on and injuries took their toll, the Maroons crawled back into the game. Fatigue and inexperience have seemed to plague Marquette early on this season, and there have been times that it has cost them.

“This game was similar to the loss against Gibault (2-1 on Aug. 30) other than we made the mistake at the end and Gibault got the goal to win it, then the Triad game (a 2-1 loss to start the season) we had a really good first half, then we had a 10-minute lull and then Triad took advantage of us, and we tried to bounce back but couldn’t, so those games are stuck in my mind,” Burchett said.

In both Saturday’s game against the Maroons and Monday’s game against the Warriors, the effects of fatigue and frustration were apparent. Marquette spent the first half and the better part of the second well in control of the game, but when the results didn’t come, the mistakes started to pile up as the team waited for a lucky bounce.

At Monday’s Granite City game, that lucky bounce came as a Granite City shot rang off the Explorers’ goalpost in the last 10 seconds of a 0-0 game.

Fahnestock recognizes the team has to work on consistency.

“Fatigue always sets in — it’s a long game. We don’t like to sub a lot, we keep the same guys on the field, but we also have some young guys on the team,” Fahnestock said after Monday’s game in Granite City. “(Nick) LaFata is coming in and he didn’t get a lot of minutes last year. Trent (Dietiker) and Aaron (Boulch) were pretty much the only freshmen that got playing time the majority of the game last year, so it’s probably a little fatigue and a little inexperience.”

The answer to the Explorers’ problems may come soon, though, as last year’s second-leading scorer Chris Hartrich is set to come back after being sick with mono for the first part of the season.

Last year Hartrich netted 17 goals and put up 11 assists. Burchett admitted he is arguably his best player, and having him back will have a major impact on their offense.

“(Chris) is arguably the best player I have period, so we have yet to get him on the field, so we maybe had to put some boys in some spots where maybe they weren’t familiar,” Burchett said after Saturday’s tie with Belleville.

In that game, junior defenseman Kollin Morrissey injured his back and was taken out of the game. It is not yet determined when he will return.

“Kollin’s injury was outside back; he twisted it and a player stepped on it,” Burchett said. “Those sorts of things, if you are not deep enough to withstand, they make an impact. My idea was to just keep subbing and we would be fine, but we got to the point where I was not deep enough to cover those roles.”

Now Marquette will just focus on getting healthy and preparing for more stiff regular season competition.

“Right off the bat, I was optimistic; we’ve got Collinsville yet, and we’ve still got Edwardsville, so there are two really more quality teams for us to see, and if we can play like today, I think we’ll be OK,” Burchett said after the Belleville West tie.

The Explorers play Collinsville on the road at 6 p.m. today.

