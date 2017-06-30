This Bud’s for Alton

Every year, Janelle Wilson enjoys playing at the Bud Simpson Open at the Andy Simpson Tennis Center at Lewis and Clark Community College.

The tennis complex is just three minutes from her house.

“I never played that close to home,” the Alton High graduate said. “It’s cool because I get to see a lot of people I know, and it’s nice for my mom and my family to be able to watch me because they usually don’t get to.”

Wilson brought home another Bud Simpson Open championship plaque June 25 after beating Princess Imoukhuede of Champaign 6-0, 6-0 in the women’s singles title match. It’s the second straight tournament title and the fourth overall for Wilson.

“It’s pretty cool,” Wilson said.

Wilson was the lone Riverbend resident to win a Bud Simpson Open championship. Chi-Shan Jao of Vernon Hills beat O’Fallon’s Mandeep Yadav in two sets in the men’s singles title match. Yadav and K.J. Stewart of Bloomington, Ind., won the men’s open doubles title and Susan Nunez and Erica Peterson of St. Louis won the women’s doubles championship.

Blake Schneider of St. Louis won the men’s 35 singles title, Anthony Mikulec of St. Louis came out on top in the men’s 45 singles and Katarina Rosenburger and Shawn Walburn of St. Louis captured the mixed doubles championship.

Besides Wilson, other local players who competed in the tournament include recent Marquette Catholic grad Jon Claywell, Edwardsville girls tennis assistant Emily Cimarolli, Edwardsville grad Kirk Schlueter, recent EHS grad Erik Weiler, Alton High grad Brett Hartig, and AHS junior Hannah Macias.

The Bud Simpson Open wrapped up its 35th year. The tournament was named after Raymond “Bud” Simpson, the local doctor and tennis player who died in 1982.

“It was a fantastic tournament,” tourney director James Humphrey said. “We had a lot of luck with beautiful weather. We had great players. We had more men’s 45 (singles players) than we ever had. We had eight in our men’s 45 draw and six in our men’s 35. We were able to have women’s doubles and we had six in our women’s draw and we are so committed to get more women playing. We’re going to do everything we can to increase those numbers. The main draw is our men’s open singles. We had 26 players, which is little down from last year. But we still had really high-quality players coming out.”

This year’s Bud Simpson Open didn’t provide a wildcard berth into the Futures tournament because the Godfrey Futures has been canceled.

Humphrey said the disbanding of the Godfrey Futures may have affected the turnout of this year’s Bud Simpson Open. There were 61 entries in the tournament.

“It’s possible,” he said. “You never know, but I don’t think we’re really too worried about it. We still offer some really good prize money and the tournament gets good word of mouth, so I think a lot of these players are very happy to come here. The facilities are wonderful and we’re very thankful that Lewis and Clark lets us use their wonderful courts. People love playing here. They like the town of Godfrey. I think it’s one of those things where we always try to put on a really good tournament.”

Wilson completed her sophomore season at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where she led the women’s tennis team in victories with 10. She finished with 10 wins last year, too.

Wilson played at Marquette in her first two years before transferring to Alton in her junior year. After sitting out a year because of transfer rules, Wilson joined the Redbirds’ tennis program in her senior year.

After drawing a first-round bye, Wilson beat Vandalia’s Hannah Blythe — a 3-time state qualifier — 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals.

In the championship match, Wilson defeated a player who was once an All-American performer in the throwing events at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and now works as an assistant professor at the University of Illinois. The match lasted just 40 minutes.

Wilson plans to compete in another tournament at the University of Indiana later this summer.

“I don’t like to play a lot in the summer anymore tournament-wise,” she said. “I like to play this (the Bud Simpson Open), then play in a college tournament and that’s about it. I like to take it a little easy. During the (school) year, it’s stressful and tiring. I definitely like to take a break in the summer.”

Wilson won titles in ‘13, ‘14 and ‘16 and lost to Alexis Aranda in the championship match in ‘15. She has the second most women’s singles championships. Kristina Stasny is the leader with 6 titles (1997, 1999-2003).

“I was talking to Gene Ursprung (a member of the tournament committee) and he was watching her play,” Humphrey said. “He was talking about how awesome it was because he remembers her being 7 years old and coming out to a tennis clinic he was putting on and how far she has come since that time. It’s fantastic to have players like Janelle, and we’re so happy when she comes back and plays every year.”

