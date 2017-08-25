LOCAL SPORTS SCHEDULE: Aug. 25-31

FRIDAY, AUG. 25
Alton football at Highland, 7pm
Marquette football vs. Civic Memorial, 7pm
Roxana football vs. Southwestern, 7pm
EA-WR football at Breese Central, 7pm
Marquette boys soccer vs. Harrisburg at Effingham St. Anthony’s Tournament, 5:15pm
Alton boys soccer vs. Murphysboro, 4pm
SATURDAY, AUG. 26
Alton boys soccer vs. Dunlap, 9:30am
Alton boys soccer vs. Edwardsville, 5:30 pm
Civic Memorial boys soccer at Metro Cup Tournament, TBA
Marquette, CM, Alton, Roxana girls golf at Marquette Blast Off (at Spencer T. Olin), 1pm
Roxana, CM, EA-WR, Marquette volleyball at Roxana Tournament, TBA
Roxana boys soccer vs. Jersey at Carlinville Kickoff Tournament, 1:30pm
Roxana boys soccer vs. Litchfield at Carlinville Kickoff Tournament, 4:30pm
EA-WR boys soccer vs. Springfield Southeast at Carlinville Kickoff Tournament, 1:30pm
EA-WR boys soccer vs. Hillsboro at Carlinville Kickoff Tournament, 4:30 pm
Marquette boys soccer vs. Greenville at Effingham St. Anthony’s Tournament, 3pm
Marquette boys soccer vs. Carlyle at Effingham St. Anthony’s Tournament, 5:30pm
Marquette girls tennis at Effingham St. Anthony’s Tournament, 8am
Marquette cross country at MELHS First to the Finish Meet, 9:30am
MONDAY, AUG. 28
Civic Memorial boys soccer vs. Waterloo, 4:15pm
Roxana, EA-WR boys soccer at Carlinville Kickoff Tournament, TBA
Roxana girls tennis vs. Marquette, 4pm
EA-WR girls tennis at Greenville, 4:15pm
EA-WR boys golf at Jersey (at West Lake), 4pm
Marquette field hockey vs. Edwardsville, 4:15pm
TUESDAY, AUG. 29
Alton volleyball at Fort Zumwalt South, 5:45pm
Alton boys soccer at Granite City, 6:45pm
Alton girls tennis vs. Jersey, 4pm
Civic Memorial boys soccer at Staunton, 5pm
Civic Memorial boys golf at Roxana/Greenville/Staunton (at Belk Park), 3:30pm
Roxana volleyball vs. Hillsboro, 6pm
Roxana girls golf at Greenville/Pana/Staunton (at Indian Springs), 4pm
Roxana, EA-WR boys soccer at Carlinville Kickoff Tournament, TBA
EA-WR girls tennis at Marquette, 4pm
Marquette volleyball at Litchfield, 6pm
Marquette boys soccer vs. Lebanon, 4:30pm
Marquette girls golf vs. Hillsboro (at Spencer T. Olin), 4pm
Marquette cross country at Carlinville Meet, 4:15pm
Marquette field hockey vs. Notre Dame, 4:15pm
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30
Alton boys golf at Belleville East (at Clinton Hills), 3:30pm
Alton girls golf at Althoff/Columbia (at Anne Briar), 3:30pm
Civic Memorial volleyball vs. Marquette, 6pm
Civic Memorial girls golf at Highland/Collinsville (at Highland Country Club), 3:30pm
Roxana, EA-WR boys soccer at Carlinville Kickoff Tournament, TBA
Roxana girls tennis at Waterloo, 4pm
Roxana girls golf vs. Marquette (at Belk Park), 3:30pm
EA-WR cross country at Columbia Relays, 4pm
Marquette boys soccer vs. Gibault, 6pm
THURSDAY, AUG. 31
Civic Memorial boys soccer vs. Highland, 4:15pm
Civic Memorial boys golf vs. Mascoutah/Jersey (at Spencer T. Olin), 3:30pm
Roxana, EA-WR boys soccer at Carlinville Kickoff Tournament, TBA
Roxana volleyball at Vandalia, 6pm
EA-WR volleyball at Jersey, 7pm
EA-WR girls tennis at Hillsboro, 4:30pm
Marquette volleyball vs. Greenville, 7pm
Marquette boys golf vs. Hillsboro (at Woodlands), 4pm
Marquette girls tennis vs. Mascoutah, 4pm
BOLD — Denotes conference game or local rivalry matchup.
Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter