LOCAL SPORTS SCHEDULE: Aug. 25-31

FRIDAY, AUG. 25

Alton football at Highland, 7pm

Marquette football vs. Civic Memorial, 7pm

Roxana football vs. Southwestern, 7pm

EA-WR football at Breese Central, 7pm

Marquette boys soccer vs. Harrisburg at Effingham St. Anthony’s Tournament, 5:15pm

Alton boys soccer vs. Murphysboro, 4pm

SATURDAY, AUG. 26

Alton boys soccer vs. Dunlap, 9:30am

Alton boys soccer vs. Edwardsville, 5:30 pm

Civic Memorial boys soccer at Metro Cup Tournament, TBA

Marquette, CM, Alton, Roxana girls golf at Marquette Blast Off (at Spencer T. Olin), 1pm

Roxana, CM, EA-WR, Marquette volleyball at Roxana Tournament, TBA

Roxana boys soccer vs. Jersey at Carlinville Kickoff Tournament, 1:30pm

Roxana boys soccer vs. Litchfield at Carlinville Kickoff Tournament, 4:30pm

EA-WR boys soccer vs. Springfield Southeast at Carlinville Kickoff Tournament, 1:30pm

EA-WR boys soccer vs. Hillsboro at Carlinville Kickoff Tournament, 4:30 pm

Marquette boys soccer vs. Greenville at Effingham St. Anthony’s Tournament, 3pm

Marquette boys soccer vs. Carlyle at Effingham St. Anthony’s Tournament, 5:30pm

Marquette girls tennis at Effingham St. Anthony’s Tournament, 8am

Marquette cross country at MELHS First to the Finish Meet, 9:30am

MONDAY, AUG. 28

Civic Memorial boys soccer vs. Waterloo, 4:15pm

Roxana, EA-WR boys soccer at Carlinville Kickoff Tournament, TBA

Roxana girls tennis vs. Marquette, 4pm

EA-WR girls tennis at Greenville, 4:15pm

EA-WR boys golf at Jersey (at West Lake), 4pm

Marquette field hockey vs. Edwardsville, 4:15pm

TUESDAY, AUG. 29

Alton volleyball at Fort Zumwalt South, 5:45pm

Alton boys soccer at Granite City, 6:45pm

Alton girls tennis vs. Jersey, 4pm

Civic Memorial boys soccer at Staunton, 5pm

Civic Memorial boys golf at Roxana/Greenville/Staunton (at Belk Park), 3:30pm

Roxana volleyball vs. Hillsboro, 6pm

Roxana girls golf at Greenville/Pana/Staunton (at Indian Springs), 4pm

Roxana, EA-WR boys soccer at Carlinville Kickoff Tournament, TBA

EA-WR girls tennis at Marquette, 4pm

Marquette volleyball at Litchfield, 6pm

Marquette boys soccer vs. Lebanon, 4:30pm

Marquette girls golf vs. Hillsboro (at Spencer T. Olin), 4pm

Marquette cross country at Carlinville Meet, 4:15pm

Marquette field hockey vs. Notre Dame, 4:15pm

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30

Alton boys golf at Belleville East (at Clinton Hills), 3:30pm

Alton girls golf at Althoff/Columbia (at Anne Briar), 3:30pm

Civic Memorial volleyball vs. Marquette, 6pm

Civic Memorial girls golf at Highland/Collinsville (at Highland Country Club), 3:30pm

Roxana, EA-WR boys soccer at Carlinville Kickoff Tournament, TBA

Roxana girls tennis at Waterloo, 4pm

Roxana girls golf vs. Marquette (at Belk Park), 3:30pm

EA-WR cross country at Columbia Relays, 4pm

Marquette boys soccer vs. Gibault, 6pm

THURSDAY, AUG. 31

Civic Memorial boys soccer vs. Highland, 4:15pm

Civic Memorial boys golf vs. Mascoutah/Jersey (at Spencer T. Olin), 3:30pm

Roxana, EA-WR boys soccer at Carlinville Kickoff Tournament, TBA

Roxana volleyball at Vandalia, 6pm

EA-WR volleyball at Jersey, 7pm

EA-WR girls tennis at Hillsboro, 4:30pm

Marquette volleyball vs. Greenville, 7pm

Marquette boys golf vs. Hillsboro (at Woodlands), 4pm

Marquette girls tennis vs. Mascoutah, 4pm

BOLD — Denotes conference game or local rivalry matchup.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter