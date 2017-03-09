Three’s company

The first St. Louis Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame began in March 1974.

Since then, more than 700 St. Louis area players and coaches have been inducted for their contributions to baseball at the amateur level.

Three Granite City natives — Conrad “Babe” Champion, Keith Champion and Darin Hendrickson — have been inducted into this year’s class. The banquet is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the Sheraton Westport Plaza Hotel in St. Louis.

Babe Champion will be going to another Hall of Fame ceremony on May 15. He’s been inducted into the St. Louis Metropolitan Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

But going into this year’s St. Louis Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame will be pretty special for the 84-year-old Champion, because he’ll be joined by his son.

“This will be the 44th year (of the ceremony) and being 84 years old, it’s more of an honor to be thought about from many fellows I’ve coached against and some of them were players when I was trying to coach,” Babe Champion said. “For my family, it’s a wonderful honor.”

But Keith Champion will not be able to attend. Neither will Hendrickson.

Keith Champion works as an advance scout for the San Francisco Giants. He will be traveling Interstate 70 west to Kansas City on April 13 to scout the Royals for an upcoming series against the Giants, which is scheduled for April 18-19 at Kauffman Stadium in a rematch of the 2014 World Series.

“I’ll have someone receive my ring that night, say a few words on behalf of me and hopefully give credit to all of the people in the audience who have helped me along the way, including my dad,” the 57-year-old Champion said.

Hendrickson will be 1,123 miles away in Amherst, Mass., coaching the Saint Louis Billikens baseball team in the first of its three-game series with the University of Massachusetts.

“I’m pretty down about that because it’s something I was looking forward to, but duty calls,” Hendrickson said. “I’ll be there in spirit. My former junior college coach, Joe Silkwood, is going in. He’s going to be accepting (my honor).”

Silkwood, the mayor of East Alton, played baseball at East Alton-Wood River High, Lewis and Clark Community College, McKendree University, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and in the St. Louis Cardinals’ organization. With Silkwood being inducted, there will be four residents from the Illinois side of the river that will be part of the St. Louis Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame Class of ‘17.

There are 20 inductees in this year’s class — 13 players, six coaches and one umpire. Hendrickson and Babe Champion will be inducted as coaches and Keith Champion will go in as a player.

“I’m very humbled and honored,” Hendrickson said. “I’m very familiar with the hall of fame over there. It has a collaboration of great players that I followed and learned from. They were my mentors. So to join them is exciting, to say to least.”

Hendrickson, who has been the Billikens’ coach since 2008, played college baseball at SIUE. He also played for the Granite City Steelers Mon-Clair League baseball team.

Hendrickson has already been inducted into the Granite City, Mon-Clair League, Central Missouri and SIUE halls of fame. He said he’s thrilled to be inducted with the Champions at this year’s St. Louis Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame.

“To grow up with those guys and go into the Hall of Fame with two fellow Granite Citians, it’s a really neat day for us and Granite City,” he said. “Granite City baseball has a great tradition going way back and that’s the neat part for me and when I think about that, I think about Babe Champion’s name coming up rather loudly.”

Like Silkwood, Keith Champion also played in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. Before playing professionally, he played college baseball at Missouri State.

Champion worked as a scout for the Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Red Sox before being hired by the Giants in 2012. He’s been involved in baseball since 1982.

“I’m fortunate to stay in the game and make a career out of it and I look back at all of the good times and all of the good people I had along the way,” Keith said. “I’m really blessed.”

He was ecstatic to join his father in this year’s St. Louis Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame class.

“That kind of made it special,” said the Giants scout, who also has been inducted into Halls of Fame at Granite City and Missouri State. “He was very influential in my career along with a lot of other people. To have that made it a special evening for me.”

Babe Champion was a member of the 1948 Granite City High baseball team that won a state championship. The GCHS baseball field is named after him.

He was inducted as a charter member of the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame in 1987. Last year, he was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame for his contributions as a basketball official from the early 1950s to 1989.

Babe Champion said he’s looking forward to going to this year’s St. Louis Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony.

“There are many who are going to be at the banquet,” he said. “The banquet is going to have over 500 people. It’s a huge affair and a wonderful affair and I’m proud.”

