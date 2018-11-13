Three of a kind

Mid Illinois gymnasts finished second place at the Illinois Judges Cup in Bourbonnais this past weekend. In ages 13 and under, Allison Jennings was second all around and Sevasti Binolis was third all around (first vault). Teammate Paige Mouser was first vault. In Level 6, age 12, Sophie Rose was third all around and Allison Wooden was fifth all around (first uneven bars, first floor exercise); age 11, Caroline Cain was fifth all around. Pictured are (from left) Sevasti Binolis, Paige Mouser, and Allison Jennings.

