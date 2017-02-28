Ticket sales to start Wednesday for basketball semi-finals

Edwardsville High School will play at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, vs. Lombard Montini in the IHSA Class 4A semi-finals at Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University.

Tickets will be available at Edwardsville High School from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, and from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday, March 2.

Tickets for Friday are $10 for the evening session and all seats are general admission.

Tickets may also be purchased at Redbird Arena on game day or purchased online at GoRedbirds.com/tickets.

