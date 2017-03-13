Tickets for Class 4A super-sectional game are available for purchase

Tickets for the IHSA Class 4A Super-Sectional between Edwardsville and Chicago Simeon on Tuesday at Redbird Arena in Normal will be on sale until 4 p.m. today at EHS and from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday. Tickets are $8 each and there is no limit on the tickets purchased.

Tickets will also be on sale at Redbird Arena. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Edwardsville (30-1) advanced to the super-sectional by beating Danville 81-59 in the Class 4A Ottawa Sectional championship game on Friday. The Tigers are a victory away from their eighth state tournament appearance.