Tiger tradition

The year was 1980 and Edwardsville head baseball coach Bill Funkhouser was in his final season as the program’s head coach.

The Tigers advanced to the state tournament for the first time since the 1950s and finished with a 26-9-1 record. That season kickstarted a string of success that’s pretty hard to match.

The Edwardsville baseball team has reached or surpassed the 20-win mark every season since, advanced to state 10 more times, played in 4 state title games and won a pair of state championships.

Fast forward to May 8, 2017, and a 4-1 win over the Alton Redbirds, once again reaching the 20-win plateau and this time with Tim Funkhouser at the helm, Bill’s son.

The Tigers entered this week with a 24-5 record and polishing up for the upcoming Class 4A Edwardsville Regional.

“My dad was coaching and I remember being at the state tournament in 1980 and remember staying at the Red Roof Inn and sitting up in the bleachers,” Funkhouser said of that first-in-a-series of 38 straight 20-win seasons. “We ended up losing to Collinsville, if you can believe that, 2 teams from down south the way they had it structured … that’s been a long time and it just shows the consistency of the players we’ve had and the coaches prior (Bill Funkhouser and Tom Pile).

“Twenty games is an excellent accomplishment,” he said. “It shows the consistency and our guys work hard every day. You just move forward and try and win the next day.”

The 2017 season was one where the Tigers weren’t entering with a ton of varsity experience. It’s shown the importance of a program environment and the results of dedication and hard work in the process of learning the game.

“I think a lot of people overlooked us at the beginning of the year,” senior Kade Burns said. “Since we had a lot of guys graduate last year on paper we were a little down, but people have really stepped up.”

Burns is a superb example of someone who stepped up. He’s posted a 6-1 record on the mound with a miniscule 0.95 ERA and 67 strikeouts to 11 walks in 44 innings pitched. That comes after a long layoff from pitching.

“There are a lot of stories and Kade’s at the forefront,” Funkhouser said. “He hadn’t pitched since his freshman year for us, though he pitched during the summer. His abilities on the mound have really helped us out and given us a lot of confidence. He’s a great competitor.”

But Burns pointed out he’s not the only EHS player to step up their game this season. He’s had plenty of help.

“(Drake) Westcott in his first year has carried a load for this team,” Burns said. “(Andrew) Yancik’s hitting has been outstanding and (Dylan) Burris has been leading off and raking. Everybody is doing their own job.”

Funkhouser also mentioned the likes of Joel Quirin, Will Messer and Dan Picchiotti as key components on the season.

“We could talk about a lot of the guys like it’s the banquet, but it’s just a fun time to be playing, let it all out and let it roll,” Funkhouser said.

It was hard to replace the talents of players like Jake Garella and Collin Clayton from last year’s squad. Both had a lot of varsity experience and Garella hit a whopping .570 as a senior for the Tigers.

“You can’t replace a Jake Garella at the plate, but we just have to pick up with what he did,” Burns said. “He batted over .500 and Burris is hitting close to that and Westcott is hitting the crap out of the ball. We’ve had guys step up and it’s been a fun season so far.”

Westcott has been a true catalyst for Edwardsville. Just a freshman, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound first baseman is hitting .455 with 8 home runs and 30 RBIs. The homers and RBIs are both team highs.

“I think I can speak for most of the team that we were kind of eager to see what he could do at the beginning of the year,” Burns said. “We had heard a lot, but I had never seen him play until this year and he hits a home run in his first varsity game and that kind of set the tone for the rest of this season.”

Funkhouser points to Burris’ efforts at the top of the order, too. His EHS career had been sort of a roller coaster entering this season.

He’s hitting .479 with 3 homers, 28 RBIs and a team-best 11 triples.

“We’ve got Dylan Burris who had some sickness his sophomore year and didn’t play much toward the end of the year and then he had that leg injury last year where he missed half of the season after he started off the season rolling. For him to get back out there and do what he’s done every day is something special,” Funkhouser said.

Now the Tigers need to find consistency for the playoffs. They open as the No. 3 seed in the Edwardsville Regional vs. rival Alton at 6:15 p.m. May 24.

“We’ve been struggling at the plate a little bit,” Funkhouser said. “But we’re able to find a way. The one thing we talked about is the ‘98 team (40-0) had a perfect record but they didn’t play perfect. They had to overcome some things. Then in 2002 we had a team that lost 8 games and was in the state championship, so a lot of things can transpire. What we have to do is understand in failure and get our mind set so we stay with the process each time.”

