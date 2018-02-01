Tigers continue to roar

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Edwardsville senior Myriah Noodel-Haywood goes for a layup against Washington in the Visitation Christmas Tournament earlier this season. She’s one on the key players in the Tigers’ successful season this winter.

Two months ago, Kate Martin and Rachel Pranger helped the Edwardsville volleyball team finish with a 32-win season.

This winter, the Edwardsville seniors are playing for another winning team. They’re helping the Tigers girls basketball team get off to a 21-0 start.

“It’s fun,” Martin said. “I like to win. This is exciting. It’s a great group. I wouldn’t have done it with anyone else.”

Edwardsville has clinched its 15th straight winning season and is looking to finish with an undefeated regular season for the second year in a row. Last year, the Tigers went 26-0 in the regular season en route to a second-place finish at the Class 4A state tournament.

“We’ve been really successful this season,” Pranger said. “We just need to keep pushing.”

The Tigers picked up their 20th win after beating Belleville East 61-35 on Jan. 23. It’s the 24th time in program history and the 15th year in a row EHS reached the 20-win mark.

The Tigers are ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Class 4A girls basketball poll.

“The kids have responded really well,” said Lori Blade, who is in her 16th season as EHS coach. “I don’t know that I expected them to not have any losses at this point, but the kids have done a really good job responding to everything that has been thrown at them.”

Edwardsville lost 41-40 to Geneva in the Class 4A state championship game in ‘17 to earn its second runner-up finish.

“It was really disappointing,” Martin said. “Looking back, we just use it as motivation. That’s all you can do.”

The Tigers played in two tournaments this season and were successful in both of them, finishing 4-0 in the O’Fallon Tournament in November and winning the Visitation Academy Christmas Tournament in December.

Edwardsville also finished with a 9-0 record against Missouri opponents, including a 61-57 win over Incarnate Word in the championship game at Visitation.

“It definitely prepared us a lot because playing these schools, that’s good competition and will help you in the postseason, so it’s really good to play these schools,” Martin said.

Last fall, Pranger and Martin helped the EHS volleyball team finished with its 22nd straight winning season and capture Southwestern Conference, regional, and sectional titles. The Tigers’ season ended with a loss to Minooka in the Class 4A Normal West Super-Sectional.

Pranger led the Tigers with 326 kills and finished with 1,213 in her career. Martin had 60 blocks and finished with a school-record 194 in her career.

This winter, the two seniors are enjoying strong seasons for the Tigers’ girls basketball team. Martin, who plans to continue her basketball career at the University at Iowa next year, is the team’s leading scorer at 17.5 points per game. Pranger, who plans to play volleyball in college, is second at 12.8 points per contest.

Since they joined the EHS girls basketball program in their freshman seasons, Pranger and Martin have been valuable players.

Pranger has more than 1,600 career points and earned all-state honors from the Associated Press and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association in her junior year. She’s second to Emmonnie Henderson on the all-time scoring list at Edwardsville and is on pace to pass her before her career ends.

Martin has more than 1,300 points and was an all-state selection from the AP and the IBCA last season.

Pranger said she’s thrilled that she’s playing for two winning teams in her senior year.

“It’s a lot of fun,” she said. “It’s almost coming to an end, which is really sad, but it’s been a really fun four years.”

The Tigers also have been receiving strong efforts from senior Myriah Noodel-Haywood, juniors Jaylen Townsend and Morgan Hulme and sophomore Quierra Love. Haywood is averaging 11 points per game, Love is the team’s leader in steals, Townsend is averaging 7.5 points per contest and Hulme has been a key player off the bench.

Lauren Taplin, Rachel Vinyard and Sydney Kolnsberg are the other seniors on the team.

Martin said she’s pleased with the way her team is playing this winter despite losing three players to graduation, including all-state selection Makenzie Silvey, who is playing at SIU Carbondale.

“We knew we had to work for it,” the senior said. “We were expecting to work hard every day in practice and just build from last year and I think we’ve been doing that so far. We just need to continue.”

