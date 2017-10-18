Tigers get their roar back

× Expand Photos by Jeff Helmkamp Edwardsville junior quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman escapes a tackle during a Week 6 win over O’Fallon at home. After starting 0-3, the Tigers are 5-3 and playoff eligible, and Abdur-Rahman has been a steady force in them getting back on track.

After beginning the season 0-3, the Edwardsville Tigers are playoff eligible.

The Tigers pounded the Belleville West Maroons 45-14 in Week 8 to win their fifth straight game. EHS is now 5-3 overall and 5-1 in the Southwestern Conference.

It was a historically tough start to 2017 for the Tigers. They hadn’t been 0-3 since 1991 and arguably had never played a more formidable three-game stretch.

A 53-49 loss to Naperville North (5-3), a 40-19 loss to CBC (8-1) and a 32-7 loss to East St. Louis (7-1) had people wondering if Edwardsville could make a seventh straight postseason appearance. Since then, the Tigers have outscored their SWC opponents 214-77 and gotten their roar back.

“I’m proud of them,” EHS head coach Matt Martin said. “It was a tough beginning and we knew that was a possibility, but so be it. Here we go, our backs are against the wall and you’ve got to come out and compete every week.”

Through it all, junior quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman has been a settling presence. Abdur-Rahman scored a total of six touchdowns in the win over West. He ran for five and threw for one.

For the season, he’s 24-of-57 passing for 332 yards with 3 TDs and a pick. On the ground he’s Edwardsville’s leading rusher with 100 carries for 966 yards and 16 TDs.

Abdur-Rahman said it’s just been a matter of staying focused each week and believing in one another.

“We break our season up into quarters,” Abdur-Rahman said. “The first three games are the first quarter, the second three games the second quarter, the third three games the third quarter and the playoffs are the fourth quarter. We lost the first quarter bad, we got crushed, but we had to bounce back second quarter and we evened it out and now it’s the third quarter. We won two and we’ve got to win the third quarter to move on to the fourth quarter.

“We had to put that start behind us. You can’t dwell on the past because you can’t do anything about it. We’ve just got to get better, and that’s what we did.”

Week 1 may have been the toughest and most embarrassing. The Tigers owned a 42-0 lead over Naperville North in the first half before watching the Huskies cut it to 42-14 before the break. North then completed the unfathomable comeback in the second half to shock EHS.

Abdur-Rahman was lost to body cramping in the game and running back Dionte Rodgers was also limited to cramping, but nonetheless, it was a tough loss to swallow.

“I told the kids before those three games, ‘Kids, you could accomplish something here that’s never been done in Tiger football, probably playing the toughest beginning schedule in the history of our program. You could accomplish something that has never been accomplished or you could go 0-3,’” Martin said. “So we went 0-3 and our backs were against the wall and we’ve got to win. There it is.”

A hard-fought 20-17 victory over Alton in Week 5 may have been the true turning point. The Redbirds (5-3) have had a turnaround season and were leading 17-14 at halftime at Public School Stadium. Edwardsville had to battle to eke out the victory and built some momentum.

“It gave us great momentum for the season, because our past few games before that where we were down we didn’t come back, especially going into halftime,” Abdur-Rahman said. “Coming back in the second half with all that momentum, it gave us a lot of confidence.”

While Abdur-Rahman has been a steady presence under center, the running back position has had to be next man up. After Rodgers had a historic sophomore campaign for the Tigers, he was lost to a shoulder injury following Week 2. Then after Antonio Thigpen Jr. was settling in, he has been sidelined with a leg injury suffered in Week 7.

It left freshman Justin Johnson to handle the workload vs. the Maroons and he did so admirably, hauling the rock 22 times for 136 yards in the win.

The offensive line has been a stalwart for EHS and each runner has done his job. The line includes Jacob Stellhorn, Blake Williams, Cale Warrer, Griffin Kraut and Carson Robinson.

“The line, the receivers, the tight ends, they keep executing,” Martin said. “Coach (Doug) Heinz (offensive coordinator/O-line coach) does a good job, (quarterbacks) coach (Jason) Osborne, coach (Carry) Bailey with the wide receivers, coach (Bryan) Young, our running backs coach. Coach Young has probably had the biggest challenge with running back after running back after running back.”

Rodgers did make a return from the shoulder injury against West, but while trying to get back into game shape was ultimately sidelined after tweaking his ankle. He only accrued five carries in the game. Rodgers could be a big boost if he’s able to regain last season’s form when he rushed for 1,609 yards and scored 28 total TDs.

Now the Tigers will turn all their focus to Week 9 when they welcome Collinsville to the District 7 Sports Complex to wrap up the regular season.

“Right now we’re focused on Collinsville, and we’re going to work all week for them,” Abdur-Rahman said. “We’re not going to look past them. Then we’ll see what awaits us in the playoffs. We just need to keep getting better every day.

“I feel like if we’d have won those first three games we wouldn’t be that hungry. We lost those first three games, so we’ve got something to prove. Everybody thought we were going to lose those first three games — worst team in Edwardsville history — and we’ve got something to prove and my guys are hungry.”

