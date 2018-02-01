Tigers stay positive despite tough season

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Cameron Gillen (74) of Edwardsville leads the Tigers up the ice vs. CBC on Jan. 25 at East Alton Ice Arena during the regular season finale of the Mid-States League. The postseason schedule was released this week after press deadline.

Losing 13 seniors is a setback for any team in any sport, but the Edwardsville Tigers have found a way to make it work this season.

Edwardsville’s second go-around in the Mid-States Hockey League, which includes top St. Louis area schools, produced an 8-11-2 overall regular season record.

Last year, the Tigers were semifinalists in the Mid-States Championship tournament and were invited to the U.S. National Tournament, where they competed against top teams from all over the country.

This year, as the team fights to find its identity, the road to the playoffs has seen its ups and downs. The playoffs start in February, but the schedule was announced this week after press deadline. Visit midstateshockey.us to look at the postseason schedule.

Head coach Jason Walker is positive about his team’s direction, noting this year’s squad has performed well despite immense challenges.

“We are a little bit younger this year, so we’ve just had to learn to take care of our defensive responsibilities,” Walker said. “We are playing high-skilled teams that can beat you if you make mistakes, so that is just the biggest thing, and learning from mistakes, and I think the guys have done that.”

The Tigers play in the Municipal Conference of the Mid-States League, where they compete against traditional heavyweights such as CBC, Saint Louis University High, Chaminade and Oakville. Their conference record is 4-9-2. EHS fell 6-1 to CBC in its regular season finale on Jan. 25 at the East Alton Ice Arena.

Throughout the season, the Tigers have relied heavily on goaltender Matthew Griffin, one of last year’s few key returning players. Griffin ranks fifth overall in saves this year with 446. Walker said he appreciates the contributions of his senior goaltender but admitted his teammates need to step up their play in front of him.

“We have relied on him a little too much at times, but he has held on well,” Walker said. “We owe a lot of our success to him.”

Another highlight for the Tigers has been their backup goaltender Mason Young, who has only played four games but recorded shutouts in three of them. That is good enough to put him among the league leaders in goals against and save percentage.

On the front end, the Tigers have had trouble scoring, but a few of the new players have stepped into the shoes of their predecessors and performed admirably. Senior Stanley Lucas and junior Clark Mitchell Oberlag have led the way, with 28 and 26 points respectively. Both are returning players from last year’s Mid States squad. Oberlag has a team-best 14 goals, while Lucas has netted 13.

Edwardsville is having to find the way to fill the void of the program’s all-time leading scorer, Tyler Schaeffer, who graduated.

The rest of the team is made up mostly of players who were on the MVCHA team last year, a team that went 15-6-2 in that league and made it to the postseason semifinals. While most are underclassmen who have had to go through a trial-by-fire experience playing in the big league, Walker said they have come a long way and are starting to play the right way at the right time.

“Overall we have had different guys step up; little by little they are getting better,” Walker said. “We are obviously a younger team, but we are getting better and we feel comfortable where we’re at.”

Other Tigers who have contributed well this season include Trevor Dailey with 7 goals and a team-high 18 assists for 25 total points, Samuel Gibbons with 8 goals and 7 assists for 15 points, Mark Tucker with 7 goals and 5 assists for 12 points, Jack Sumner with 5 goals, 6 assists and 11 points and Williams Schuster with 4 goals, 6 assists and 10 points.

