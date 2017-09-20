Tigers stocked with experience

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp (From back) Alexa Harris, Rachel Pranger, and Kate Martin prepare to receive a serve from Granite City in a SWC showdown at Lucco-Jackson Gym in Edwardsville on Sept. 14. The Tigers were off to a 10-3 start entering the week and are poised for another solid campaign.

The Edwardsville Tiger girls volleyball team continued to write its success story on Sept. 14 when it opened Southwestern Conference play against Granite City at home.

The Tigers cruised by Granite City 25-6, 25-10 to improve to 10-3 overall.

Edwardsville trounced the Warriors in the first game. Granite City established a small 2-0 lead in the second game, but it proved to be its last. A five-point run gave Edwardsville a 5-2 lead. Later, a four-point serving run from senior outside hitter Rachel Pranger gave Edwardsville a commanding 16-5 advantage. Edwardsville dominated the rest of the match and soared to a 25-10 win to close out the match.

EHS head coach Jami Parker agreed her team played as clean of a game as the score indicated.

“We worked on some sets that we had been connecting on in matches and practice,” Parker said. “They did that as well. It was a good night.”

Edwardsville battled Althoff in a road match on Tuesday following press time and next will travel to East St. Louis at 6 p.m. Thursday for a SWC showdown.

“The girls are very consistent so far,” Parker said. “We have some great leadership in our seniors.”

The Tigers have a second-place finish at the Tiger Classic and a fifth-place finish at the Crossroads Classic in Effingham. Starting the SWC with a win over GCHS puts Edwardsville at 19-3 during the current senior class’ tenure. EHS has won two conference crowns during that span.

“It’s a very tough conference,” Parker said. “There’s lots of rivalries. The competition is very tough, and there are no errors.”

When it comes to future matches, a conference championship or the postseason, coach Parker prefers to take the season one match at a time.

“I was talking with my assistants after the (Granite City) match,” she said. “We were talking about cleaning up this and cleaning up that. We have (Belleville) Althoff next and then we’ll take it from there.”

Edwardsville has six seniors this year: Pranger, middle hitter Kate Martin, libero Megan Woll, defensive specialist Delaney Allen, setter Rachel Verdun and defensive specialist Mikela Suess.

However, Edwardsville is also experiencing a youth movement. Sophomore outside hitter Maria Smith is starting this fall and so are freshman outside hitter Alexa Harris and middle hitter Storm Suhre.

“They just earn a lot of experience this way,” Parker said. “When it comes to experience, there’s nothing like a varsity floor at a high speed and a high level of play.”

Pranger, an all-conference selection last year, finished Thursday’s match against Granite City with 10 kills and two aces. Pranger recently surpassed 1,000 kills for her career and sits third on the all-time digs list for the Tigers.

Pranger has made the decision to play volleyball next year, although she’s unsure where she’ll play. The senior also plays basketball. Edwardsville has experienced success during Pranger’s stay. The Tigers advanced to the sectional championship game last season and have gone 86-38 overall so far while she’s been at EHS.

It was a tough decision for Pranger to choose continuing her collegiate career in volleyball over basketball, but one she deemed the right one over the summer.

“It’s felt right in my heart to continue with volleyball,” Pranger said. “Both games have a mental aspect and they’re both good, team sports.”

When it comes to a successful postseason this year, the senior talks about the team’s experience.

“It helps that we’ve been playing together for a while now,” she said. “The girls are doing really well incorporating what they know into the team.”

Woll finished the night vs. Granite City with 13 digs. On Sept. 8 in a match against Bloomington in the Crossroads Classic, the senior libero crossed the 1,220 mark for career digs. It set the EHS record for career digs, surpassing previous leader Julie Honegger.

“It was very exciting,” Woll said of setting the record. “I was very excited when she (Parker) told me. It’s always exciting to be No. 1.”

Woll will continue her career next year at the University of Missouri at St. Louis, a Division II school in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

Martin finished the match vs. the Warriors with six kills.

“It’s been awesome to be in this program for four years,” said Martin, who will play collegiate basketball at Iowa next year. “I’ve had great teammates. I’m excited for what the future holds for this team.”

Besides SWC matches, the Tigers still have the Mizuno Tournament and Lyons Township Tournaments remaining on the schedule. They will also play at Cor Jesu in Missouri and at Mater Dei for high-caliber road matches.

They will be cast in the Class 4A Chatham Glenwood Sectional come playoff time and will either be in a Collinsville or Quincy Regional to begin the postseason. The postseason schedule will be released on ihsa.org on Friday, Oct. 6.

